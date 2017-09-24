5 players sent off as Fenerbahce beat Besiktas in Istanbul derby

The Sun News
Five players were sent off, on Saturday, as Fenerbahce beat visiting Besiktas in an Istanbul derby which lived up to expectations of producing the unexpected.

The match which ended 2-1 featured two goals and three red cards in the final five minutes.

Giuliano gave the hosts the lead and Vincent Janssen —- on loan from Tottenham —- made it 2-0, before ex-Liverpool striker Ryan Babel pulled one back.

Besiktas’ Ricardo Quaresma was sent off for two yellows before Luis Neto was dismissed for bringing down a player through on goal just before half-time.

The visitors had Atiba Hutchinson sent off with five minutes left, after two bookings.

Ismail Koybasi of Fenerbahce was then shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Moments later, Oguzhan Ozyakup’s second yellow card deep into injury time meant the visitors ended the match with eight players. (NAN)

Rejects calls for break-up Seeks return to 1963 constitution By Omoniyi Salaudeen and Onyedika Agbedo National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has aligned himself with those canvassing for urgent repair of the fabrics of the nation, saying time was no longer on the side of Nigeria. Tinubu, however, cautioned those…

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum yesterday took a swipe at former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi and said that the former governor is not qualified to cast aspersion on Governor Willie Obiano. The National Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, while reacting to…

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi LeadER of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, disclosed that his organization was the first in the continent to adopt the non-violent approach in the struggle for independence, assuring that BIM-MASSOB would continue to be a…

    By Olakunle Olafioye The agitation by secessionist group for  Republic of Biafra may not be actualised any time soon. One of Nigeria’s leading seers, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele made this known in an interview with Sunday Sun shortly after the press presentation of the 2017/2018 and beyond edition of a book, “Warnings to the Nations-…

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   Sea-pirates operating along Southern Ijaw waterways have killed three men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police. Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected sea pirates ambushed the security agents Friday night along the Okoron Creek of Southern Ijaw Local government of Bayelsa. Investigations showed…

