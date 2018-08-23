– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - 5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts
23rd August 2018 - Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
23rd August 2018 - Police arrest Egyptian activist after calling for president recall referendum
23rd August 2018 - CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers
23rd August 2018 - Club managers kick against Sept. 2 resumption of league season
23rd August 2018 - NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East
23rd August 2018 - Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials
23rd August 2018 - FG launches first Integrated Exploration project
23rd August 2018 - Nigeria pledges to strengthen trade, investment with Russia
23rd August 2018 - 2019: Dickson hasn’t endorse anybody- Group
Home / Health / 5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts
RHESUS NEGATIVE

5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts

— 23rd August 2018

“If a woman is rhesus negative and the husband positive, the woman should be indexed, and take rhesus injection, that way the baby’s life is saved”

Doris Obinna

Experts have urged government to critically assess the nation’s rhesus disease awareness and management situation, with the view to aligning with the global elimination efforts as well as provide free rhogam at all level of primary health centres.

READ ALSO: Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner

Speaking at a symposium in Lagos to mark 50 years of rhesus disease prevention, Professor of  Surgery and Chief Medical Director (CMD), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Chris Bode, said it was gratifying that 50 years ago an epochal treatment was found for a disease that was killing babies.

He suggested a law that would make it compulsory that babies’ blood group must be known.

“If a woman is rhesus negative and the husband is rhesus positive, and then the woman should be indexed, that is marked and be told to take rhesus injection, that way the baby’s life is saved and would not die,” he said.

The CMD said unlike other blood test that stigmatise people, “this is different and does not carry stigmatization. Therefore, nobody will frown at you whether you are rhesus negative or positive. Healthcare is no more an exclusive purvey of government alone; each person has access to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and everyone should be able to make use of that. People should be able to walk into a laboratory and ask for their blood test to be done.

READ ALSO: N30b scandal rocks NHIS

“Knowing your blood group, whether A, O, B, AB, rhesus negative or positive, will help you prepare, particularly as a woman, when pregnant to know whether you will take the injection or not,” he advised.

On her part, founder, Rhesus Solution Initiative (RSI), Jemilat Olufunmilayo Banire, said about 49.5 million women in reproductive age, approximately three million are rhesus negative, while 435, 449 babies out of an estimated annual birth of about 7.3 million, may be at risk of rhesus diseases, a situation that leaves mothers with psychological and physiological trauma.

Said she: “While growing up as resource negative person, at a very tender age, I became aware of my resource practice, and later realise that this situation is a very peculiar situation, in that not a quite percentage of population is resource negative.”

She said the disease was a major public health problem responsible for potential and actual lethal disease in more than 150, 000 babies worldwide.

READ ALSO: Introduction of public health detectives

According to her, “there is need to promote and encourage awareness on voluntary blood donation drive, especially for rhesus negative people. And also, testing babies born to rhesus negative women at birth to determine their rhesus status, in order to ascertain the need for the injection or otherwise.

“This condition is preventable with awareness and vaccine called Anti D immunoglobin after every pregnancy, which, unfortunately, is scarce and relatively expensive. But with conscientious efforts of all concerned, we can eliminate rhesus diseases in our country and the entire globe.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CyclingLagos

CyclingLagos 2018 postponed until October, says Organisers

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The organisers of CyclingLagos have announced the movement of the grand finale of the cycling event scheduled for Aug. 25 to Saturday Oct. 27, 2018. The postponement was due to the temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge, a strategic route for the race by the Federal Government. The Media Officer for the tournament,…

  • erosion menace

    NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed worries over the level of erosion menace in the South east. Mr Walson Ibarakumo, the Enugu Regional Coordinator of the agency, expressed his worries in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday. Ibarakumo said among other emergency issues such as…

  • CRIME

    Police, FRSC, record crime, crashes free Eid-el-Kabir in Sokoto- Officials

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto State on Thursday said they recorded crime and accidents free on the highways during Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Mr Murtala Mani and the FRSC spokesman, Mr Aliyu Garba, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto. Mani, who spoke through…

  • INTEGRATED

    FG launches first Integrated Exploration project

    — 23rd August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Sequel to this current administration’s diversification drive to advance the development and use of different mineral commodities, the Federal Government has flagged-off the first integrated exploration project under the Natural Resources Fund as an enabler of the programme. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, on Thursday, in Abuja, Minister of State for Mines…

  • UGBAH

    Nigeria pledges to strengthen trade, investment with Russia

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Nigeria has pledged to strengthen bilateral trade and investment with the Russia Federation. Prof Steve Ugbah, Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Belarus, made the pledge when the Chairman Russia –Nigeria Council (RNBC), Mr Dmitry Osipove, visited him in Moscow. In a statement from the Nigerian Mission in Moscow on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share