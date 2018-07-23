Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner

The Ogun State Government has said the attention given to primary healthcare, with special focus on maternal and neonatal child health, is to prevent complications that could lead to secondary and tertiary care.

Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, stated this at a three-day training for health workers in Advanced Life Support for Obstetrics and Neonatal Resuscitation entitled: “Multidisciplinary Obstetrics Structured Emergency Skills (MOSES). The training was organised by the state Primary Health Care Development Board, in conjunction with Adejoju Adeyemi Foundation Caring Art, UK (AAFCA), Abeokuta.

“As a government, we are focusing on primary health care, especially in the area of maternal, neonatal and child health to enable us reach virtually everybody in the state and prevent complication, that will need secondary and tertiary healthcare,” he said.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Babatunde Adenuga, said the training would expose participants to international best practice in the health sector and sharpen the professional skills of birth attendants. He added that they have been selected from primary, secondary and tertiary health institutes, as well as schools of midwifery in the state.

READ ALSO: I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC

Also, the Founder, Adejoju Adeyemi Foundation Caring Art (AFCA), a Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University Hospital, United Kingdom, Mrs. Adebimpe Motiluko, said maternal care was an important factor for measuring the state of health in any nation, saying the training would give additional skills to birth attendants, thereby reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

In their separate remarks, Director of Primary Healthcare, Sagamu Local Government and the Reproductive Health Coordinator, Yewa Local Government, Dr. Adekunle Solarin as well as Mrs. Mary Ige, said, the training has exposed them to new knowledge in skilled birth attendance, maternal care and neonatal resuscitation.

They said it has updated their knowledge on how to avert maternal mortality in the state.