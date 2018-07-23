– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner
23rd July 2018 - I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC
23rd July 2018 - Gunmen kill 4 civilians in Afghan mosque
23rd July 2018 - JAMB remits N7.8bn to FG
23rd July 2018 - FG, China partner on hydropower project
23rd July 2018 - APC govt. has failed totally, woefully, says Falae
23rd July 2018 - Buhari salutes Dahiru Wali at 83
23rd July 2018 - Kebbi FMC, security outfit reach truce over guards’ 8 months unpaid salaries
23rd July 2018 - Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Oshiomhole jittery over mega coalition, says PDP
Home / National / Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner
OGUN

Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner

— 23rd July 2018

The Ogun State Government has said the attention given to primary healthcare, with special focus on maternal and neonatal child health, is to prevent complications that could lead to secondary and tertiary care.  

Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, stated this at a three-day training for health workers in Advanced Life Support for Obstetrics and Neonatal Resuscitation entitled: “Multidisciplinary Obstetrics Structured Emergency Skills (MOSES). The training was organised by the state Primary Health Care Development Board, in conjunction with Adejoju Adeyemi Foundation Caring Art, UK (AAFCA), Abeokuta.

“As a government, we are focusing on primary health care, especially in the area of maternal, neonatal and child health to enable us reach virtually everybody in the state and prevent complication, that will need secondary and tertiary healthcare,” he said.

In his remarks, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Babatunde Adenuga, said the training would expose participants to international best practice in the health sector and sharpen the professional skills of birth attendants. He added that they have been selected from primary, secondary and tertiary health institutes, as well as schools of midwifery in the state.

READ ALSO: I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC

Also, the Founder, Adejoju Adeyemi Foundation Caring Art (AFCA), a Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University Hospital, United Kingdom, Mrs. Adebimpe Motiluko, said maternal care was an important factor for measuring the state of health in any nation, saying the training would give additional skills to birth attendants, thereby reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

In their separate remarks, Director of Primary Healthcare, Sagamu Local Government and the Reproductive Health Coordinator, Yewa Local Government, Dr. Adekunle Solarin as well as Mrs. Mary Ige, said, the training has exposed them to new knowledge in skilled birth attendance, maternal care and neonatal resuscitation.

They said it has updated their knowledge on how to avert maternal mortality in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OGUN

Ogun: Why we focus on primary healthcare – Commissioner

— 23rd July 2018

The Ogun State Government has said the attention given to primary healthcare, with special focus on maternal and neonatal child health, is to prevent complications that could lead to secondary and tertiary care.   Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, stated this at a three-day training for health workers in Advanced Life Support for Obstetrics and Neonatal…

  • FUNNAB

    I suffered insomnia, unable to defecate for 3 months –Ex-FUNAAB VC

    — 23rd July 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta Former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Prof. Olusola Oyewole, on Sunday, disclosed that, apart from the false allegations levelled against him by some staff members of the institution, he also suffered ‘spiritual attacks’ that he could not sleep and defecate for three months. Oyewole said as his…

  • JAMB

    JAMB remits N7.8bn to FG

    — 23rd July 2018

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted another N7.8 billion to the Federal Government, bringing to N15.6 billion, the total amount remitted by the examination body in less than two years. The latest remittance is the surplus generated from the conduct of 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). However, government, in its magnanimity,…

  • CHINA

    FG, China partner on hydropower project

    — 23rd July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja In a bid to boost the nation’s electricity generation, industrialisation, create jobs, wealth and strengthen foreign trade, the Federal Government has agreed to partner foreign consultants and experts in China. Several gaps in energy generation and water conservation have been identified for low industrial activities, unemployment, urban and rural migration in Nigeria….

  • FALAE

    APC govt. has failed totally, woefully, says Falae

    — 23rd July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed Nigeria in all respect, ranging from killings to dividing the country along ethnic lines more than ever in history. Chief False, who said this at the weekend, in Enugu, when the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share