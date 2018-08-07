48-year-old fake soldier bags 3 months in jail

NAN

A fake soldier, 48-year-old Hamza Ismaila is to spend the next 90 days in jail, a Minna Magistrates’ Court ruled on Tuesday.

The convict was found guilty of parading himself as a soldier.

Tried for wearing Nigerian Army camouflage, T-shirt and trouser, Ismaila had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Magistrate Fati Auna, who handed down the judgment, however, gave the convict an option of N50, 000 fine.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor John Steven told the court that a team of policemen on surveillance duty on Minna-Suleja Road arrested

the accused on July 14.

He said during investigation it was discovered that he was not a member of the Nigerian Army.

According to him, Ismaila impersonated and parading himself as a soldier to the people of Lambata in Gurara Local Government

Area and its environs.

The offence violated Section 133 of the Penal Code.