Certificate saga: Adeleke knows fate tomorrow

The Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, yesterday, heard preliminary objections in the suit challenging the eligibility of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke and adjourned it till Wednesday (tomorrow) for ruling. The plaintiffs, Mr. Rasheed Olatunji and Mr. Idowu Oluwaseun, who are both members of the party had on July 23, 2018, approached the court to nullify Adeleke’s nomination, alleging that he is not eligible to participate in the primary election of the party because he lacks the minimum school certificate qualification requirement. READ ALSO: Court adjourns Adeleke’s certificate suit till August 6 They cited Section 177(d) of the Nigeria constitution to back their suit.

During the hearing on July 26, 2018, the court adjourned the case till August 1 for definite hearing, but the process was stalled, following a request by the plaintiffs for out of court settlement. This prompted further adjournment of the case to yesterday, August 6. During the hearing, the lead counsel to the plaintiffs, Olufemi Ayandokun, said that the parties could not go on with the dialogue as the parties would have to lock horns since Edmund Biriomoni, the counsel to Adeleke had filed other preliminary objections and written on the prayers of the plaintiffs. The counsels thereafter discarded the dialogue and expressed readiness to go on with the case.