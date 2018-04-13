The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - 326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding
13th April 2018 - Halt herdsmen’s bloodbath before Nigerians are wipe out, ECWA warns FG
13th April 2018 - U.S.: Scooter Libby, former Cheney aide, pardoned by Trump
13th April 2018 - Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi on Ports Authority
13th April 2018 - APC NEC Meeting, Abuja – April 9
13th April 2018 - ICC not out to witch-hunt of African countries – President
13th April 2018 - Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms
13th April 2018 - Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51
13th April 2018 - S’ East govs shun Achuzia’s final burial rites
13th April 2018 - Plateau State Governor Lalong to seek re-election in 2019
Home / National / 326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding
FEEDING Kebbi

326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding

— 13th April 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

As part of measures to increase schools’ enrollment the Kebbi State Government, in partnership with the National Social Investment Office, Abuja, is set to embark on free feedings for 326,000 pupils in public primary schools across all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Daily Sun learnt that local food vendors and cooks would be recruited by the local government chairmen, screened before they are employed to feed the pupils of primary one to three.

Each of the pupil would be entitled to N70 meal per head.

Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata Aliero, who confirmed this development, on Friday, during the stakeholders meeting with traditional rulers, Local Government Chairmen, Religious leaders, Lawmakers.

He maintained that  Ministry of Education has set up monitoring and supervising team to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme.

He said,  “The Federal Government, as part of its commitment to the improvement of education at Primary Schools through the introduction of free feeding of Primary 1-3 pupils in all public schools of the participating States of the Federation.

“The State Government choice of enhancing the concept is based on its belief that children would be healthy and able to learn faster, feeding is an essential components that aids learning it would bring more girls and more pupils of the poorest and most disadvantaged to schools.

“We also believed that it would boost the state economy through patronage of locally produced agriculture products such as potatoes. And women and youths would be empowered through jobs creation”.

The Chairman of ALGON, represented by the Chairman of Jega Local Government, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, in his remark, assured stakeholders that all the 21 local government chairmen in the state would support the programme through provision of logistics to ensure that the programme is sustained.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FEEDING Kebbi

326,000 Kebbi pupils to get free feeding

— 13th April 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi As part of measures to increase schools’ enrollment the Kebbi State Government, in partnership with the National Social Investment Office, Abuja, is set to embark on free feedings for 326,000 pupils in public primary schools across all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state. Daily Sun learnt that local food vendors and…

  • ECWA FG

    Halt herdsmen’s bloodbath before Nigerians are wipe out, ECWA warns FG

    — 13th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Jeremiah Gado, has challenged Federal Government to take proactive steps towards curtailing herdsmen killings, political assassinations and kidnapping before the entire country is engulf with fire. He encouraged poor Nigerians who are being killed on daily basis to defence themselves from the unabated killing…

  • ICC Osuji

    ICC not out to witch-hunt of African countries – President

    — 13th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Chile Eboe-Osuji, has said that there is no witch-hunt of African countries by the court. Eboe-Osuji stated this, in Abuja, when he held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. Recall that the African Union (AU) had, in 2017, moved for the collective…

  • ARMS recovered in Plateau

    Plateau police parade 9 suspects, recover 171 arms

    — 13th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has paraded nine suspected criminals and recovered 171 illegal arms, 795 ammunitions and 131 cartridges from the public during clashes in the state. The State Police Commissioner, Undie Adie, who paraded the suspects on Friday at the Command Headquarters, Jos, said the suspects were arrested for rape, car theft, motorcycle…

  • TARABA police

    Taraba attacks: Death toll in Jandeikyula rises to 51

    — 13th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo 51 bodies have so far been recovered in Jandeikyula, a village on the border of Benue and Taraba states, after armed bandits invaded the village on Wednesday evening. A resident, Aondoakura Adi, speaking with our correspondent, said that the search for bodies was ongoing and the death toll may still rise as some persons…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share