3 Ugandan MPs, others arrested after hooligans throw stones at Museveni’s convoy -Police

NAN Three Ugandan lawmakers and some of their supporters critical of President Yoweri Museveni were arrested after stones were thrown at Museveni’s convoy late on Monday in a town in the country’s northwest, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Emirian Kayima told a news conference that supporters of independent candidate Kasiano Wadri had obstructed and attacked Museveni’s convoy in Arua and that one of the vehicles in the convoy had its rear windscreen shattered.

“It is criminal to obstruct and attack the presidential motorcade,” he said.

Police said hooligans attacked Museveni’s motorcade and one of his official car was smashed as he left a campaign rally forcing his

security detail to open fire, killing one person instantly in the northwestern district of Arua.

Police said that hooligans pelted stones at Museveni’s motorcade as he left Arua Boma Grounds where he had held the last campaign rally for his ruling party candidate, Nusura Tiperu at Prisons Cell at around 6:30pm, local time.

“Security forces quickly intervened to calm down the situation, and the situation became riotous as many were pelting stones at the convoy of the president, which is unacceptable.

“We condemn these acts of violence that do not show how mature we are politically,” he said.

He said a number of suspects have been arrested to help with investigations in the attack of the president motorcade.