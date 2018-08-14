– The Sun News
TRAFFIC LIGHT

FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators

14th August 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa Command, says it is making concerting efforts towards ensuring strict observance of traffic light rules in the state.

Mr Angus Ibezim, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that they were embarking on advocacy and public enlightenment, engaging major stakeholders on the importance of traffic light, and the need to comply with signals.

‘‘Traffic lights are signaling devices positioned at road intersections, pedestrian crossing and other locations, to control traffic flow.

‘‘Traffic light also helps in reducing the man-hour, as well as reducing the hazards being faced by traffic control officers.

READ ALSO Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary

‘‘The government has made huge investment by installing the signal devices, as such expects road users to abide by the signs of traffic lights,’’ he said.

He attributed violation of traffic rules to the deviant behavior of recalcitrant drivers, who blatantly displayed impatience.

According to him, the command will take measures to ensure compliance by motorists and other road users, by ensuring the imposition of the N2, 000 penalty on violators, as prescribed by the law.

‘Violation of traffic light attracts fines of N2, 000 in accordance with section 10 (4) and 28 (2) of FRSC Establishment Act.

‘‘In some cases, an offender is made to undergo mental stability test as a way of examining his state of mind, and to advice on whether he should be allowed to continue driving or his licence be suspended,’’ he said.

