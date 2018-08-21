Religious tolerance: Nigeria must go back to Sardauna era – Bishop
— 21st August 2018
Noah Ebije, Kaduna
Chairman, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Bishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has said for Nigeria to succeed in religious tolerance, it must go back to the era of premier of Northern Nigeria and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.
Bishop Idowu-Fearon noted that both Christian and Muslim communities leaders at that time worked tirelessly for the progress of the country without allowing their religious differences to set them against one another to the detriment of the nation.
In his remark yesterday, in Kaduna, at a lecture with the theme, “Christian and Muslim learning together the challenge and opportunity for religious leadership today,” the bishop specifically extolled leadership quality of the then president-general of Nigeria, Nnamdi Azikiwe and other regional leaders. He recalled how Sir Ahmadu Bello advised Azikiwe that it was better for them, as leaders, to understand their political and religious differences than to forget it, as a panacea for peaceful co-existence among the people.
READ ALSO: Akume’s kinsmen pledge support for Ortom
“I remembered vividly how Sardauna and Azikiwe discussed Muslim population in the North and Christian population in the East, and the need to use such populations for the development of the country.
“Perhaps, out of enthusiasm Azikiwe told Sardauna, let us forget our differences and forge ahead, but Sardauna said no, we should not forget our differences, but we should rather understand our differences to move on as one united country.”
There’s no Religion intolerance or conflict in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. What exist in this natives territory is Political War in which the only enemy are fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. used by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order to attack and kill this territory natives to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and go on stealing this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., which has come to an end in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The era Anglo-America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order used fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, and used the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to held Africa bondage, is over and gone forever in this 21st century world international order in which this territory natives exist under the natives Disintegrated Republics, in which Africa exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God Is With Us!!!