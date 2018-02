Toks David, Lagos

Popular singer and performer 2Baba (Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia) visited the Apapa offices of the Daily Sun newspaper on Tuesday, February 13.

The recording artist met with the Lagos-based paper’s Managing Director Eric Osagie and other management staff before briefly stopping by general staff offices to greet personnel.

Multiple award-winning Idibia had tweeted earlier Tuesday:

6 weeks should be enough time for @CopyrightComm and DG Afam Ezekude to respond on @COSONNG crisis. Stakeholders demand action without further delay. #NCCMustActNow. — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) February 13, 2018

The tweet references a mini-crisis in the Nigerian music industry, where licensing rivals the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) are in a fractious court battle over the adoption of either a single or multiple collective management organisations (CMO) for artist royalties.