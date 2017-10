From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

After 25 years of unserviceability, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in collaboration with the University of Maiduguri has renovated and remodeled its machine tools workshop located at the NAF Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar while commissioning the workshop as well inaugurating the first Machinists Course at the 131 Engineering Group, NAF Base, Makurdi yesterday explained that the feat was a demonstration of NAF’s commitment towards adding value to maintenance facilities.

In addition, Abubakar said the resolve to reactivate the machine tools workshop was in tandem with one of the key drivers of his vision which is robust logistics support and maintenance culture to sustain platforms and equipment serviceability.

“The import of this driver is to increase self-sufficiency, reduce dependence on foreign organizations for maintenance of military hardware and save foreign exchange for the nation,” the Chief of Air Staff noted.

He stated further that the decision to immediately inaugurate training on the machine tools was to enhance the capacity of officers and men of the NAF in airframe repairs, and fabrication of other aircraft parts.

“I therefore congratulate all of you that are pioneering the training today and charge you to be attentive to the course so that at the end, you can immediately start to add value to our aircrafts maintenance activities.