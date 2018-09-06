– The Sun News
ATIKU

2019: Youth group endorses Atiku

— 6th September 2018

Peter Anosike

As the 2019 general election draws near, a youth group under the aegis of “AAA Divine project 2019” has thrown its weight  behind the presidential aspiration of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, leader of the group, Evangelist Steven Madu,  said the choice was made after due consultations and considerations regarding the issue of nation building.

He said after taking a closer look at the list of presidential aspirants, they have come to the conclusion that Abubakar  stands  out among  his counterparts.

READ ALSO Ekwueme’s house under erosion threat

The group added  that the former vice chairman is the most qualified to execute the task that lies ahead because of his experience in the Nigerian political terrain.

The youth leader said Abubakar is the man who would bring  profound change in Nigeria in 2019 if given the mandate because he is a liberal democrat, philanthropist, a man of vision and a very successful business man.

According to him, Nigerians  should give the former vice president maximum support to actualise his dream and objective of turning Nigeria around in 2019 .

As a multi-cultural society, , he said Nigeria needs a president that will protect  the interest of every ethnic group.

“We need a president who can drive our economy in the right direction by creating the  enabling environment  that will bring back the businesses  that will create jobs  and job opportunities .

“We need a president who Nigerians and the international community can trust, who will govern without acrimony, without animosity  and without a hidden agenda.

Nigeria needs a president who can deliver on the campaign promises, as well as a president that can deliver the dividends of democracy  to the Nigerian populace.

“Nigeria needs a true democrat, who can also rally the support of the West, as well as ethnic minorities  and convince  the Nigerian populace to rise up to the task of nation building in 2019 general election,” he said.

