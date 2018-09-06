– The Sun News
Home / National / Ekwueme’s house under erosion threat

Ekwueme’s house under erosion threat

— 6th September 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Exactly seven months after the late former vice president, Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme was buried at his Ezioko village of Oko, Orumba North country home in Anambra State, his house is said to be hanging on the edge of a yawning erosion menace.

Members of the community said five more families in the same Ezioko village have lost their homes to the rampaging  erosion monster, following series of  rainfalls in the area recently. 

The villagers lamented that except something is done urgently, the home of the late elder statesman would be among the next batch of casualties with the next round of rains.

READ ALSO Imo: Araraume, Izunaso negotiate with APGA to fight Okorocha

Consequently,  hundreds of citizens in tears went on tearful demonstration, yesterday,  to attract the attention of the international community, federal and state governments to come to their rescue.

The  placards carrying indigines lamented that virtually all peaceful methods earlier adopted to attract attention and assistance from relevant agencies had yielded no fruitful result.

They  blamed the increasing erosion crises in the community and environs on daily excavation of sand from Ihengwu village within the community. 

The concerned people also lamented that series of meetings, directives and orders of  Governor Willie Obiano, the Oko People’s Union (OPU) and Igwe (Prof) Laz Ewueme, out lawing sand excavation in any part of the community had been brazenly flouted by the operators.

According to the President General of OPU, Cyprian Nwanmuo the daily round-the-clock excavation and alleged sale of tipper loads of sand by excavators as well as other citizens was alarming.

“We  have had several joint meetings, including some with state government officials from the governor’s office, Ministry of Lands, Environment and they had been flouted by those excavators almost immediately.

As we are here today, protesting and agitating, they are there collecting and selling the sand.

