PPA

2019: Why we joined alliance against APC, Buhari

— 11th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) has said that it went into alliance with the Coalition of United People Party (CUPP) because of the serial killings in some parts of the country and the rampant use of security agencies against political opponents by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of the national leaders of the of the party and its governorship candidate in the last Anambra State governorship election, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, made this known to newsmen.

He said the PPA was dissatisfied with the APC-led President Muhammadu Buhari administration which according to him has brought serious political tension in the land.

Ezeemo, who spoke on the State of the Nation in his Umuchu country home, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, said APC has failed in fulfilling its campaign promises of tackling corruption, revamping the economy, addressing security challenges and restructuring of  the country.

Said he, “I am very displeased with the present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari, incessant killings in some parts of the country, kidnapping on our highways, insult on our national lawmakers by the operatives of the DSS, intimidation and harassment of political oppositions have become the order of the day.

“In fact, the political tension in the country has reach the stage when the slogan and definition of Democracy as the government of the people, by the people and for the people is no longer functioning, because of the fears instituted by the present APC government.”

Ezeemo, however, called on all eligible voters for the 2019 general elections to make use of their PVCs wisely for the interest of Nigerian democracy, just as he advised other Coalition members to be credible in selection of presidential candidates.

He said this has become necessary, “Because whoever that will unseat the incumbent President, such a person will be capable in all ramification and will be acceptable by all Nigerians, also all parties to the alliance should support not only a sole presidential candidate, but sole Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives, as well as state House of Assemblies candidates across all states of the federation.”

It could be recalled that last month, 39 political parties met, in Abuja, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to field a single presidential candidate in 2019, with an agreement to work together in all elections.

The MoU was  signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and 36 other parties, with the arrangement that the “parties shall promote a positive reaction to the failures of the present regime and to give hope to all our people.”

It was also agreed that “the parties shall ensure that the coalition is committed to working together in support of the single presidential candidate to contest the 2019 Presidential election in order to successfully enthrone a true democrat who will salvage the nation from the misrule of the APC government.”

