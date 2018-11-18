The founder and leader of the Biafra Independent Movement and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has advised members of the pro-Biafra organization across the country not to cast their votes for any candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the 2019 elections, saying that the party has been hijacked by cabals to the detriment of Ndi Igbo.

This is just as he disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the celebration of the 6th memorial of the late Igbo Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on November 26 in Owerri.

READ ALSO: Gov Wike eulogises mothers at Mrs Fubara’s funeral

Uwazuruike, who spoke through his Media Assistant and Biafra Independent Movement Director of Information, Mazi Chris Anierobi Mocha, yesterday in Owerri, said the vote of no confidence passed on the party and its National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye by the BIM-MASSOB was still in force, adding that the party had been hijacked to short- change the Ndi Igbo in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

Speaking further on OJukwu’s memorial, the Biafra leader disclosed that the widow of the late Nkemba, Iyom Bianca Ojukwu and other important personalities would grace the occasion.