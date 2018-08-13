– The Sun News
UGWUANYI

2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back  Asadu for 4th tenure

— 13th August 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  of Enugu State and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  have been urged not to  allow Dr. Pat. Asadu to return to the House of Representatives having spent 16 unbroken years without reported tangible achievements  for the people of Igbo Eze South/ Nsukka Federal Constituency, in Enugu State.

The Igbo-Eze South Stakeholders Forum after their meeting at Ibagwa-Aka, headquarters of Igbo – Eze   South Local Government Area, in a resolution released to the media, in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday, claimed that if given opportunity again to return to the National Assembly, the member of the House of Representatives, would be staying 20 unproductive years in the Parliament.

The group’s resolution was signed by its chairman, Ejiofor Eze.

It described  the federal lawmaker’s sojourn in the National Assembly as ‘locust years’, saying that he had no single achievement to convince the people to vote for him again.

The group said the lawmaker in the last 15 years had plunged the Federal Constituency  “into  political darkness and backwardness” as he has not  attracted any projects  either from Federal Government or State.

READ ALSO: NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme

They threatened to stage massive protest in Nsukka and Enugu if, by any design, Governor Ugwuanyi and PDP backed him to return to Abuja again.

They decried a situation where the people of the constituency had been crying that they were neglected and their representative would add to their suffering by abandoning them to enrich himself.

They also vowed that this time it is only people of proven track-record of service to people that would represent the constituency.

The stakeholders urged the people in the Federal Constituency to reject the federal lawmaker in its entirety and frustrate his ploy to maneuver his way back to House of Representatives again.

READ ALSO: New manager, new players, same outcome for Arsenal as Man City prove too strong

“For 15 good years there was no constituency projects executed by Asadu, no empowerment for either the women or the youths.

“There has never been any Constituency Town Hall Meetings to brief his constituents on what he has been doing in the House and receive feedback from them.

“We challenge Asadu to tell the people of the Federal Constituency what he has done for them in the last 15 years.

“He should  tell us the number of roads, transformers, water projects, empowerments he has done for the people, the number of employment and appointments he has influenced for the people of the constituency” the stakeholders said.

Efforts made to speak with Hon. Pat Asadu on phone were not successful as he did not answer calls put across to his mobile phone.

