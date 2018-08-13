– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme
13th August 2018 - Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric
13th August 2018 - Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport
13th August 2018 - Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu
13th August 2018 - Okowa to partner Lions Club on empowerment, healthcare delivery
13th August 2018 - 2019: Fight for your political, economic emancipation Gov Aspirant tasks youths
13th August 2018 - New manager, new players, same outcome for Arsenal as Man City prove too strong
13th August 2018 - 2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime
13th August 2018 - Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
13th August 2018 - Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
Home / National / NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme
NUC

NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme

— 13th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of academic activities in University of Nigeria Nsukka’s Centre for Distance and e-Learning (CDeL).

Notification for the approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university and signed by the Executive Chairman of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter dated July 16, 2018, stated that the approval “is based on the validated status recommended by the panel of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Subject Matter Experts and NUC representatives that paid a pre-validation Assessment visit to the proposed Centre from 22nd to 25th April 2018”

The approval granted the university the authority to commence Master’s degree programme in Business Administration (MBA) in four areas namely; Accountancy, Banking and Finance, Marketing and Management.

However, the Director of the CDeL, Prof. Boniface Nwogu, said the second phase of the programme would include courses in social sciences, Computer Science and Mass Communication at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

“We have already developed programme for the courses, very soon we will re-invite NUC for the accreditation”, the Director said.

Prof. Nwogu noted that the uniqueness of the MBA programme in the university is that the course materials were written in interactive and conversational mode for easy understanding of students.

“We are fully prepared for the programme”, the Director said.

READ ALSO: Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric

He added that the instructional materials also included recorded video lectures stored in tablets and CDs which would be given to registered students.

“We have a programme that no other existing MBA in this country can compare with”, he said.

Nwogu said that the commencement of the MBA programme marked the transition of the University of Nigeria from a single mode institution to a dual mode institution, which, according to him, is the first of its kind in the whole of South-East and South-South.

He described the NUC approval as a remarkable achievement of Prof Ozumba’s administration which would improve quality of higher education delivery in the country and enhance the global visibility of the university.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NUC

NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme

— 13th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of academic activities in University of Nigeria Nsukka’s Centre for Distance and e-Learning (CDeL). Notification for the approval was contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university and signed by the Executive Chairman of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed….

  • POLITICIANS

    Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric

    — 13th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Senior Pastor, Good Tidings Bible Church International, Pastor Dayo Olutayo, has accused some unpatriotic’’ politicians of using religion and ethnicity to divide Nigerians. He recalled with nostalgia how Muslims and Christians lived together peacefully some decades ago irrespective of religious and ethnic differences. Such division, he said, had been responsible for…

  • MILITARY

    Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport

    — 13th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has said the shooting at the Maiduguri airport, on Sunday night, which fueled anxiety among residents, was carried out by ‘unscrupulous’ troops that misunderstood redeployment procedure of troops in the counter-insurgency operation. Spokesman of the counter-insurgency operation, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, on Monday, said the…

  • CRYING WOLF

    Stop crying wolf, Kwara APC tells Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 13th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate president Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, have been asked to stop ‘crying Wolf where none exists’. The duo had, about three days ago, alleged that the Presidency was planning to use the report of investigation of the Department of State Services (DSS)’s operatives invasion of the National Assembly to…

  • OKOWA

    Okowa to partner Lions Club on empowerment, healthcare delivery

    — 13th August 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Governor  Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State  has declared intention of his administration to partner Lions Club in the area of empowerment and healthcare delivery. Governor Okowa disclosed this, over the weekend, while speaking as a guest  of honour at the presentation ceremony  of Lion Monday Onyeme as the District Governor of District 404…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share