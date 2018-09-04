– The Sun News
MARAFA - ZAMFARA

2019: Senator Marafa's faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara

— 4th September 2018

“Direct primaries must be conducted in Zamfara because it is the only way free and fair primaries could be conducted,” he noted

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

As the Progressive Congress (APC) is set to conduct primaries to elect flag-bearers for the 2019 general election, the faction loyal to Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, in Zamfara State, has opted for direct primaries for all elective positions.

READ ALSO: Direct or indirect primaries: What’s important is members picking their preferred leaders – Ambode

The faction’s position was made known by the APC factional chairman, Alhaji Sirajo Maikatako, yesterday, during flag-off of the distribution of laptops, for the commencement of online registration of party members in the state.

Maikatako said the state chapter is in support of the APC National Working Committee (NWC); on the use of direct primaries to elect flag-bearers. 

“Direct primaries must be conducted in Zamfara because it is the only way free and fair primaries could be conducted,” he noted and appealed to APC members, particularly Senator Marafa’s supporters not to be distracted; in order to achieve desired objectives.

On the exercise, Maikatako said new and old APC members would be registered.

He said over 200 youths were engaged for the registration in the state, in order to enable members have their membership card.

Maikatako called on the members in the state to remain law-abiding during the ongoing membership registration by  coming out en-masse to be registered, in order to avail  themselves the opportunity to partake in the party”s primaries. 

MARAFA - ZAMFARA

2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara

— 4th September 2018

“Direct primaries must be conducted in Zamfara because it is the only way free and fair primaries could be conducted,” he noted Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau As the Progressive Congress (APC) is set to conduct primaries to elect flag-bearers for the 2019 general election, the faction loyal to Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, in Zamfara State, has…

