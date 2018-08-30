– The Sun News
AMBODE

Direct or indirect primaries: What’s important is members picking their preferred leaders – Ambode

— 30th August 2018

…I joined APC to help Buhari create jobs – Akpabio

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said whether the All Progressives Congress (APC) settles for direct or indirect primaries at the forthcoming party primaries, it is important that party members elect the leaders they want.

Ambode said this at the first national caucus meeting of the party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governors and state chairmen are opposed to direct primaries – the party’s measure to checkmate the imposition of candidates. They prefer indirect primaries.

While key stakeholders in the party have opted for direct primary because, in their view, it will give members a say on the choice of their representatives, others fears that the call for indirect primaries by the governors was designed to give them “total” control and to determine those who will be candidates for various elective posts.

READ ALSO: Benue Accounts: Court decides suit against EFCC Oct. 8

Governor Ambode, when asked if the issue of direct or indirect primaries was resolved said, “The fact remains that the constitution of our party allows us to carry out our primaries and elections using direct or indirect primaries.

“We cannot disagree with the constitution so either direct or indirect primaries, you are at liberty to justify the choice you want to pick, once it suits your purpose and in line with constitution as the state determines.

“The whole essence is for us to deepen democracy and also allow our members to participate in this whole process.

“The idea is once you have party members that are able to take decisions on who should represent them, I think we would have gone a step higher and better than other parties, that makes us a better party.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, who attended his first caucus meeting of the ruling party, has said the resolutions will benefit both the party and the nation at large.

In Akpabio’s words, “The meeting went very well and a lot of topical issues were discussed bothering on the interests of the nation.

“The resolutions are fantastic and I believe that the resolutions will not only move the party forward but will help to alleviate the situation in the country today and Nigerians will be happy for it.”

On what is uncommon about APC, he said, “Well, you want me to talk from the position of an opposition leader before?

“Let me say that the first thing you need to need about the APC, from the point of view of leadership, I am quite impressed, the president has kept his integrity intact, he has been able to improve the image of Nigeria and restore a lot of respect to Nigeria from the international community.

READ ALSO: 2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for President

“I can assure you that he alone can attract millions of people, he is that infectious. Of course his stance on corruption and that Nigerians have food on their table is something is applauded all over the world. I have also advocated that he also fights the twin brother of corruption, that is poverty.

“I am joining the APC as a government to stabilize the government and to assist the government to create employment opportunities for Nigerians so that we can fight the twin brother to corruption, which is poverty.

“Poverty creates corruption and corruption deepens poverty, so we need to fight the two together. And that is one of the things I find attractive with the APC and believe me with my people in Akwa Ibom State, with my presence in the APC my people in South South have now seen the light and they say APC is the party to vote for come 2019.”

