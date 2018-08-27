2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers people— 27th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt
The governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections.
Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South-East senatorial district, residing in Diobu waterfronts, in Port Harcourt.
He explained that he declared his intention to run for the number one position in the state against the decision of supposed party leaders because he wanted things to be done differently to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.
READ ALSO: Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges
The lawmaker charged his supporters to shun forms of financial inducement from money bags, urging them to rather support individuals that would deliver on their promises and bring government closer to the people.
Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, stated that the state is in dire need of development in many areas, but said that could not be achieved without the right leadership in place.
The senator thanked the people for their kind support and admonished the crowd of riverine communities not to be intimidated.
The senator said, “I have no godfather, but, I have God on my side. So, you must remain resolute in your support for what is right and for the APC and we shall win”.
Speaking on behalf of the Diobu waterfront residents, Owabie Tobin, said the residents had decided to support the governorship aspiration of Abe because they believe in his ability to redeem his promise and bring development to the state.
Tobin’s words, “We have decided to support you because we believe in your ability to develop the state and not to punish the poor and allow them to continually live in abject poverty”.
READ ALSO: NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba
He advised Abe to learn from mistakes of some administrations in the state so that if elected governor in 2019, he would run a transparent government.
The waterfront communities, who unanimously endorsed Sen. Abe as their preferred APC candidate for the 2019 governorship election, expressed sadness that successive administrations in the state had not included the waterfront dwellers in their development agenda.
Speaking, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Worgu Boms said, “The coming election is not about ethnicity. Otherwise, I would have supported the present governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike or the Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. But, it is about the truth and capacity to deliver.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Adopt direct primary in choice of candidates, Idahosa urges APC NEC27th August 2018
-
Osun APC chieftain defects to PDP with 8,850 members27th August 2018
-
APC raises the alarm over fake membership registration website27th August 2018
Latest
2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers people— 27th August 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt The governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Sen. Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections. Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers…
-
27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo— 27th August 2018
.. Okorocha orders them to reside inside council premises Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The 27 Local Government Council chairmen elected, on Saturday, in Imo State were, on Monday, sworn-in by Justice Theophilus Nzeukwu, a representative of the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi, who is currently on vacation. Addressing the chairmen at the Sam…
-
Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges— 27th August 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja Over 10 ministers from the Lake Chad Basin Commission, are currently, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory to adopt a strategic aimed at reclaiming areas captured by Boko Haram. The conference will also validate the stabilisation strategy by member states through their representing ministers. Other representatives at event include the African Union…
-
NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba— 27th August 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian State Health Investment Project (NSHIP), in collaboration with the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), has scaled up provision of quality health delivery to Taraba communities at a relatively cheaper rate to tackle mother and child-related health challenges in the state. Executive Secretary of TSPHCDA, Mr. Aminu Hassan…
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China— 27th August 2018
NAN Members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party, Demosisto were detained and questioned by Chinese security agents while travelling between China and the former British colony, the party said on Monday. The incidents occurred in March and August, the party said in a statement distributed via social media. It said a news conference would be held…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
What we want from FSARS, by Nigerians— 27th August 2018
Sometime late last year, some young Nigerians, led by Segun Awosanya, burst out from their closets and launched the EndSARS campaign via the social media. • Activists, others say operatives need attitudinal change Cosmas Omegoh For ordering immediate reorganisation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo appears to have scored high marks. READ…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kalu and Hausa chieftaincy title— 27th August 2018
Eze insinuated that the “Dan Baiwan Hausa” title given to Kalu by the Emir of Daura was for a slave boy. He further went deep to call Kalu’s mother names Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe This is a response to an article by Mazi Onyebuchi Eze, writing for Family Writers Press. It’s unfortunate that one could have…
Columnists
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply