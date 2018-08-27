Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 10 ministers from the Lake Chad Basin Commission, are currently, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory to adopt a strategic aimed at reclaiming areas captured by Boko Haram.

The conference will also validate the stabilisation strategy by member states through their representing ministers.

Other representatives at event include the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Lake Chad Basin Commission has been developing a regional stabilisation strategy to address the crisis created by Boko Haram activities in the affected member states.

The first conference was held in November 2017 in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad.