– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges
27th August 2018 - NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - Vietnam braces for National Day protests in Hanoi
27th August 2018 - Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils
27th August 2018 - Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China
27th August 2018 - South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 – Minister
27th August 2018 - Trial of 24 in Congo over killings of UN experts resumes after long suspension
27th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
27th August 2018 - FRSC blames motorists, bad spots for Okene-Lokoja highway gridlock
Home / National / Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges
INSECURITY

Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges

— 27th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 10 ministers from the Lake Chad Basin Commission, are currently, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory to adopt a strategic aimed at reclaiming areas captured by Boko Haram.

The conference will also validate the stabilisation strategy by member states through their representing ministers.

Other representatives at event include the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Lake Chad Basin Commission has been developing a regional stabilisation strategy to address the crisis created by Boko Haram activities in the affected member states.

The first conference was held in November 2017 in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INSECURITY

Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges

— 27th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Over 10 ministers from the Lake Chad Basin Commission, are currently, in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory to adopt a strategic aimed at reclaiming areas captured by Boko Haram. The conference will also validate the stabilisation strategy by member states through their representing ministers. Other representatives at event include the African Union…

  • MEDICAL DELIVERY

    NSHIP scales up cheap medical delivery in Taraba

    — 27th August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian State Health Investment Project (NSHIP), in collaboration with the Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), has scaled up provision of quality health delivery to Taraba communities at a relatively cheaper rate to tackle mother and child-related health challenges in the state. Executive Secretary of TSPHCDA, Mr. Aminu Hassan…

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy party says members detained by China

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Members of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy party, Demosisto were detained and questioned by Chinese security agents while travelling between China and the former British colony, the party said on Monday. The incidents occurred in March and August, the party said in a statement distributed via social media. It said a news conference would be held…

  • Civil Defence deploys 150 additional operatives in 8 Borno councils

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday deployed 150 additional operatives to protect Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in eight Local Government Areas in Borno, re-taken from insurgents. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NSCDC had previously deployed 1,200 operatives to restore peace after the liberation of communities…

  • WIKE

    Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice

    — 27th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Anglican Church Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Michael Fape, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for standing up for Nigerians by resisting injustice and political wickedness. Archbishop Fape also commended Governor Wike for working for the development of Rivers through the execution of people-oriented projects. The cleric spoke…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share