Omoniyi Salaudeen

Without a doubt, the 2019 presidential election is going to be a defining movement for Nigeria. Hitherto, electioneering by political parties had always been characterized by mudslinging, abuse of opponents, outright brigandage and empty promises. But this time around, the critical stakeholders have collectively resolved to demand for the specific not just on the issues of economy and security, but also on the existing federal structure that gives rise to incessant separatist agitations and the attendant instability in the polity.

Under the present democratic dispensation, two botched attempts had been made to work out an enduring solution to some of the national questions that agitate ethnic conflicts. First was the national political conference organized by former present Olusegun Obasanjo the report of which was thrown overboard because of surreptitious inclusion of his third term agenda in the document. In 2014, Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan gathered yet another array of eminent Nigerians to look into the existing structure and decide what should be the basis of peaceful co-existence among the component parts.

Unfortunately, the opportunity was again jettisoned for lack of political will to implement the far reaching recommendations submitted by the committee. Up till now, the document is in the archive gathering dusts, as President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed never to have anything to do with it.

Now that another election is approaching, the clamour for restructuring has once again taken a centre stage in the national discourse. And the general consensus is that only a reconfiguration of the existing federal structure can permanently resolve incessant ethnic conflicts, the challenge of insecurity occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, menace of herdsmen as well as agitations for self-determination.

But the big question is: who will bell the cat? For both the apostle of regime change and the forces of status quo, this is undoubtedly a major issue that will ultimately dominate debates and campaigns for the next presidential election in the months ahead. Although there is no harmonised position yet on what form of restructuring will best serve the interest and aspiration of all ethnic nationalities, concerned stakeholders including Southern and Middle-Belt Forum, the Yoruba socio cultural group, Afenifere, Yoruba Self-Determination Advancement Forum (YOSEDAF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo, among others, have publicly declared the desire to support any candidate that has restructuring in his agenda for the 2019 presidential contest.

The YOSEDAF in its concern for credible leader who could lead Nigeria out of the woods recently held a meeting at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where stakeholders had brainstorming session on some of the issues causing instability in the polity.

The Convener of the Forum, Evangelist Kunle Are, in his address at the event said Nigeria was still far from the desired destination in its democratic journey due to the lopsidedness of the present federal arrangement which resulted in poor governance, faulty electoral process, insecurity and bloodletting. His words: “It is, therefore, not strange that in almost two decades of democratic rule, Nigerian is nowhere nearer the desired destination of nationhood. What we have witnessed so far is a circuitous, tortuous, and convoluted journey to nowhere sign-posted by cyclic and bloodstained electioneering processes and even bloodier social intercourse in the name of civil rule.