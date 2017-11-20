The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader
20th November 2017 - Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti
20th November 2017 - Election: APGA South Africa congratulates Obiano
20th November 2017 - Nigeria’s GDP rises, as NBS records 1.40 percent GDP growth in Q3 2017
20th November 2017 - South East Governors’ Forum mourns Ekwueme
20th November 2017 - Parents in Enugu oppose corporal punishment in primary schools
20th November 2017 - House Speaker arrested, detained in huge corruption case
20th November 2017 - Mugabe has drafted resignation letter, CNN says
20th November 2017 - 5 died, several hospitalised after drinking local gin in Imo
20th November 2017 - Israeli Jews hold rare prayers at West Bank holy site
Home / Cover / National / Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader

Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader

— 20th November 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri

The President Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has reiterated the need for a constitutional review that would accommodate the interest of the minorities by enforcing strict adherence to fiscal federalism based on resource control and devolution of power as panacea for peace and sustainable development.

Making this submission in a paper presented at the ’National Conference On The Future of Nigeria’, held in Washington D.C, USA, last weekend, Peretuobo, attributed the growing ethnic agitations in the country to the fundamental lapses in the constitution that was foisted on the people by successive military governments who ruled by decrees and barrels of guns.

He noted that there was never a time that the Nigerian people sat together to adopt both the 1979 and 1999 constitution as the constitutional conferences that reviewed them prior to adoption were the creation of military rulers then to fulfilled all righteousness as the input made were never taken into cognisance by the dictators in power.

He stated that until the Nigerian people were made to come to a round table and deliberate on how they choose to be govern themselves  with reference to the principle of fiscal federalism that would guaranty the rights and privileges of the   minority ethnic groups in resource control, devolution of power and restructuring, there would continue to be ethnic nationalities agitations.

According to him, “The 1979 and 1999 Constitutions are military decrees wearing a constitutional gown. The military rulers enacted them only to satisfy their dictatorial urge. Since after the 1957/8 constitutional conferences, none of the Constitutional conferences held so far by successive governments have produced any Constitution”.

“The 1995 Constitutional conference held by Late Gen. Sani Abacha, the Constitutional Reforms Conference by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, the Pro-National Conference (PRONACO) by PA Anthony Enaharo and Prof. Wole Soyinka in 2006 as well as the 2014 National Dialogue by Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did not resulted in the enactment of any Constitution”.

“The 1999 Constitution which is a creation of Gen. Abubakar Abdusalami’s military junta cannot be said to be representing Nigerians interests”.

“The only way that consensus can come in is when Nigerians sit together to enact law for ourselves. It is my humble view that some of the above mentioned constitutional conferences have wider acceptance by Nigerians”.

“If the Government of the day can implement the recommendations of the PRONACO Constitution or the 2014 National Dialogue, the constitutional crisis in the country would be addressed”.

“My suggestion therefore to the solution of the Nigeria’s future is for the government to address the constitutional crisis in the country, vis-a-vis the popular demands for restructuring, devolution of power to the region/States, resource control and true federalism”.

“To us in the Niger Delta region, our demands are in addition to the above are self-determination and political autonomy. We want to be free citizens in our fatherland. The present political structure of Nigeria treated Niger Deltans as outcasts”, he concluded.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ethnic agitations: True federalism non-negotiable, says IYC leader

— 20th November 2017

From: Ben Dunno, Warri The President Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, Comrade Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo, has reiterated the need for a constitutional review that would accommodate the interest of the minorities by enforcing strict adherence to fiscal federalism based on resource control and devolution of power as panacea for peace and sustainable development. Making this…

  • Sade Adu, FALZ Falana, others to be honoured in Ekiti

    — 20th November 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti In a bid to promote excellence and create a culture of positivity among Ekiti youths, the state government, in conjunction with  an entertainment promoter, ScoopConcepts  Media, are planning to honour an Britain hip-hop star, Sade Adu and other Ekiti State indigenes that are making waves in the entertainment industry. Adu, an…

  • Election: APGA South Africa congratulates Obiano

    — 20th November 2017

    The South Africa chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday called on losers of  Saturday`s governorship election in Anambra to join Gov. Willie Obiano`s administration. The Independent National Electoral Commission`s returning officer, Mr Zanna Akpagu said  Obiano, candidate of the All Progressives  Grand Alliance (APGA)  scored 234,071 votes to win  the governorship…

  • Nigeria’s GDP rises, as NBS records 1.40 percent GDP growth in Q3 2017

    — 20th November 2017

    From: Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said the nation recorded a growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 1.40% in the third quarter of 2017. In the third quarter report released on Monday, NBS said the growth was the second consecutive positive growth since the emergence of the economy from recession…

  • South East Governors’ Forum mourns Ekwueme

    — 20th November 2017

    The South-East Governors’ forum on Monday, joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the death of former Nigeria’s Vice-President, Dr Alex Ekwueme. Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi and Chairman of the forum described Ekwueme’s death as the end of an era, in a statement in Abakalilki. The elder statesman died at a London clinic at about…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share