2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency— 22nd July 2018
Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par…
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu Square in Yola, Adamawa State capital, Atiku’s home state, was attended by leaders of the PDP from all the geo-political zones of the country and members of the National Working Committee of the party led by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.
READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday
While announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par in managing the economy, keeping the country united and stemming the trend of wanton loss of lives.
“Fellow Nigerians, the government of APC has failed; it has failed to unite Nigerians,” Atiku said adding: “Today we are more divided than in any other time in the history of this country.”
According to him, “the APC government has destroyed our economy. They took over an economy with a growth of seven per cent and brought it down to less than two per cent. Today we are witnessing the most insecure situation in Nigeria ever since APC took over.”
He noted that more people had died in Nigeria under the APC than in Iran and Afghanistan, even as the country’s economy continues to flounder.
“Today we have the highest unemployment rate in this country. More than 10 million of our people have been made unemployed under the watch of the APC administration,” he noted. He, however, said he was poised to work with other compatriots in the PDP to secure the party’s nomination for next year’s election, pledging that he would rebuild the economy and reunite the country if elected.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday21st July 2018
-
Lessons from Thai rescue operation21st July 2018
Latest
2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency— 22nd July 2018
Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par… Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu…
-
Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term— 22nd July 2018
“The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under president Buhari’s watch will continue.” Chidi Obineche Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) is a pro-democracy activist and acclaimed mastermind of…
-
Incessant killings: Life no longer sacred in Nigeria – Archbishop Agwu— 22nd July 2018
Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly Christians, by herdsmen and the 2019 elections. Tony John, Port Harcourt Most Reverend (Dr.) Sunday Agwu is the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Methodist Church Nigeria. He is from Abia State. Recently, he spoke on the incessant killings of Nigerians, particularly…
-
2019: Yoruba nation should listen to Obasanjo’s warning – Fasheun— 22nd July 2018
Olakunle Olafioye The founder of Odua People’s Congress (OPC) Dr Frederick Fasheun, has called on the Yoruba nation to be united and speak with one voice in their demands as the 2019 elections draw closer. Fasheun noted that the volte-face made by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of next…
-
2019: Buhari has no alternative – Gen. Okoloagu— 22nd July 2018
“Whether Buhari or no Buhari, the APC will win because we are going to be judged by our performance so far. So, there is still no alternative to President Buhari in 2019 elections.” Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Retired Brig-Gen. Joseph Okoloagu is a member of the Board of Trustees of All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of…
-
Entertainment
What kept us together for 30 years – T.W.O, singers— 22nd July 2018
“If we have been together for thirty years, which means that I was 20 when we met, that means I have known her almost half of my life.”– Tunde Obe Bolatito Adebayo Showbiz couple, Tunde and Wunmi Obe popularly called T.W.O, will in August roll out the drums in celebration of 20 years of blissful…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Weird fetishes men and women crave— 21st July 2018
According to reports, the most common fetishes involve body parts, such as feet, or body features, such as obesity, piercings, or tattoos. Kate Halim When Hope Ona met Maxwell Essien on her way to work, she wasn’t ready for a serious relationship. She had discovered that her last boyfriend was just with her because of…
Literary Review
Hadiza El-Rufai: Writing is therapeutic— 21st July 2018
“I write because I have something to say; it’s therapeutic and fiction is a safe medium, and this particular story was written, because I had an encounter with an orphanage…” Olamide Babatunde It’s not every day one comes across a governor’s wife writing a book, yet Hadiza Isma El-Rufai does change that, and a lot…
-
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
Differences between healthy and toxic marriages— 21st July 2018
People in toxic marriages are pressured to agree with their spouses in changing who they are to suit their partner’s whims and caprices. Kate Halim Many Nigerian women are in toxic marriages. These women know deep down that their relationships are hell on earth, yet they choose to continue to die gradually at the hands…
-
Older men spoiling teenagers— 21st July 2018
It is true some teenage girls fancy older men, some go as far as flirting with grown men including their teachers, but it is in your place as an adult to never engage or encourage them. Amaka Nicholas I was at a bus stop waiting for someone on a Monday morning and something unusual caught…
-
Paying for the sins of one’s parents— 21st July 2018
When a child is abandoned by the parents, it causes him emotional trauma, self hatred and hatred for all humanity. Oge had an overdose of all these. Perhaps, tough by nature, she paid for it, but more so, for the sins of her parents. Osondu Anyalechi Getting a house maid today is a big deal….
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
-
A knack for details can make you succeed— 20th July 2018
“You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing.” Ladi Ayodeji If you are young person reading this piece, I implore you to develop a knack for details. It will serve you well in life. I first heard the…
-
Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram— 20th July 2018
“The almajiri menace is a consequence of a preponderance of a deep-seated Boko Haram ideology as typified in a culture of hostile animosity towards whatever is generally considered Western Judeo-Christian heritage in the Muslim North.” Majeed Dahiru The exclusive interview granted the Voice of America (VOA) by a woman simply identified as Falmata, may perhaps…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)— 19th July 2018
This week, I have decided to write a follow-up to last week’s article on Nelson Mandela. Yesterday, July 18, marked the centenary anniversary of Mandela; if he were alive today, he would have been 100 years old. It was a bitter-sweet moment for me as I celebrated an ideal that once was even as I…
-
Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga— 19th July 2018
“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.” Amanze Obi The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge…
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply