2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday

Billy Graham Abel Yola

All is now set for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s mega rally in Adamawa State as stakeholders within the PDP household nationwide, will converge in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, for what is expected to be the formal declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to run for president of Nigeria in 2019.

The rally is expected to be the party’s attempt to set itself on the right track to reclaim the state it had in its firm grip for the past 16 years.

A press release from Atiku’s media, office made available to Daily Sun, on Friday said, “After several months of consultations with critical stakeholders in Nigeria and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar will, on Saturday, 21 July, make a formal declaration to contest the 2019 presidential election under the PDP.”

According to the press release, “Atiku’s decision to join the presidential race in 2019 is in response to the yearnings of majority of Nigerians to enthrone a government that will fix the country’s broken economy, strengthen national unity and create much-needed jobs for Nigerians.

“After extensive consultations with his family, Nigerians of diverse dispensations at home and abroad, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar has decided to make a formal bid for the 2019 presidential election race under the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”, the statement said.

“Atiku Abubakar has embarked on nationwide consultative visits to many states across the country where he met with stakeholders in the PDP.

“He has visited all but one of the states in the South-South geo-political zone, as well as some states in the South-East geo-political zone.

“Just this week, the former Vice President and a leading presidential hopeful, embarked on visitations to states in the North-East zone where he met with stakeholders from Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba and culminating with a grand rally in his honour by the Adamawa State Peoples Democratic Party in Yola on Saturday, 21 July.”

The release, however, noted that the consultative visits to other geo-political zones of the country will continue in earnest after the formal declaration.

It notes further that Atiku’s declaration Saturday will be followed with the unveiling of a policy document that will give a clear direction to the solutions that the former Vice President hopes to bring to bear in governance if elected president of the country.

“The campaign’s policy documents being backed by policy experts from diverse backgrounds and youth professionals across the country will be unveiled as soon as the process is concluded.

“The policy document covers a large area of Nigeria’s national life including the economy, restructuring, education, healthcare, agriculture, youth and women development among many others”, the statement added.

The statement thanked PDP stakeholders from states already visited for the warm reception accorded the former Vice President and his delegation and remarks that “Atiku looks forward to a robust consultation in visits to other states on his schedule.”

The meeting tagged ‘PDP mega rally’ is expected to be a collage of the who-is-who in the party including the national chairman of the party, Uche Seconds among other party Juggernauts expected to in Yola.

One of the significant highlight of the event is the anticipated defection of five key members of governor Jibrilla’s cabinet, law makers, special advisers among other members of the APC to PDP.

The defection, if played according to script, will once again, trigger into life the accusations by some APC members, suggesting that there is of an existing unholy alliance between the governor and Atiku, saying the governor has been harbouring PDP members in his government including Atiku’s daughter.

Former senator representing Adamawa south, Grace Bent, speaking on the much anticipated rally said, the rally is expected to “show the world that PDP is the party to beat due to APC’s divisive rule.

“APC has failed Nigerians and has failed in its basic responsibility of defending the Nigerian people and it is high time that Nigerians kick that government out of office.

“And be rest assured that at the rally, Nigerians will get to Know that PDP is prepared to wrest power from the APC come 2019,” she stated.

The chairman of PDP in Adamawa state, AT Shehu said, APC only won Adamawa in 2019 as a result of PDP’s internal votes saying the votes garnered by renegade PDP aspirants was larger than the total score of the current governor.

Shehu said PDP was poised to reclaim the state it lost due to the imposition of candidate that led to mass defection from the party.