Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Arewa community, Ogun State chapter, on Wednesday, declared support for the President Muhammadu Buhari and promised to deliver 300,000 votes for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2019.

The community, equally, said it will mobilize its members across the state and work for the success of the Ogun State governorship candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun at the governorship poll.

Addressing newsmen, shortly after the senatorial interactive meeting of the community, held in Abeokuta, Political Affairs Coordinator of Ogun State Arewa Community, Hadi Sani, said the community was ready to support the candidature of Abiodun as the choice of the APC as its flag bearer in Ogun.

He added that the community, which is an embodiment of all the 19 northern states, will always align with the good governance and anti corruption stance of Buhari’s administration and by extension, APC government, stressing the community will work in unison to ensure sufficient votes are delivered for Buhari and Abiodun.

In his remark at the meeting, Ogun APC chieftain, Ganiyu Hamzat, urged the community to embark of massive grassroots mobilization for the reelection of President Buhari and election of Abiodun in 2019.

Hamzat, a two-time House of Representatives member in Lagos State, noted that Buhari has successfully laid a foundation for good governance in the last three years, saying giving him another chance will put Nigeria on a solid pedestal for economic development.

While saying Abiodun’s emergence as the state governor in 2019, will add value and bring dividends of democracy closer to every resident of the state, Hamzat, warned Arewa Community not to be deceived into voting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to power, which according to him “looted Nigeria for 16 years”.

In a related development, a stalwart of APC in Abeokuta South local government and staunch loyalist of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Gabriel Oyatayo, urged the governor to abide by decision of the party and work for the party governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

Oyatayo, while addressing journalists at a press conference in Abeokuta on Wednesday morning, said as loyal member of the APC, he has mobilized his supporters to rally behind Abiodun and ensure a victorious outing in 2019 general elections.