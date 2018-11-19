Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Wole Balogun, Ekiti

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole’s recent statement that the South East rejected former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as running mate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as false.

Obi’s Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, who said this, at the weekend, in Onitsha, Anambra State, said there have been outpouring of good wishes and elation and that many people, across the country, have described Obi’s nomination as prelude to a new dawn.

Obienyem, who spoke to newsmen during a seminar by the Laity of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province at DRAAC Centre, explained that an issue or two were raised when Obi’s name was announced but reiterated that he is one of the best Igbo men for the position.

“Their only problem then was that of not being consulted in the spirit of conviviality. I followed Obi on his courtesy visits to the governors and several leaders of the South East and I shed tears of joy to see how emotional they were when they received him.

It is an irony that Oshiomhole’s’ statement came two days after who-is-who in Igboland, led by the Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, gathered in Enugu to give the final imprimatur to the Atiku/Obi ticket.

They showered encomiums on Atiku for Obi’s choice, which, recalling what Obi did in Anambra state, they said was the best choice. How else should the likes of Oshiomhole know that Obi’s nomination is a turning point in the history of politicking in the South East and the entire country at large?

Meanwhile, the APC deputy governorship candidate in Anambra, last year, Dozie Ikedife Jnr., has faulted the endorsement of Atiku/Obi ticket by some Igbo leaders.

Ikedife Jnr. questioned the basis and rationale for the endorsement, when, according to him, there was no agreement between the Igbo and Abubakar as to what he (Atiku) would do for the people of the South East, if elected president.

“It is not a matter of endorsement. That will not win the election. In the last presidential election, I don’t know how many Igbo leaders that endorsed President Buhari, but he won. The good news is that today, Buhari has become more acceptable in the South East than ever before.

“And the quantum of votes he will get in the South East this time in the 2019 election will be surprising to a lot of us, based on the work he has done in the South East…”

In a related development, Coalition of Saraki Advocates for Atiku (COSAA), loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has vowed to ensure that Buhari is not re-elected in 2019.

The group urged Nigerians to brace up for a serious challenge ahead of 2019 elections, expressing concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has not been truly independent under President Buhari.