Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has condemned the attack on the leadership and members of the party in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, during voters’ sensitization programme in Ipo community, which left two members of the party dead and many others seriously injured.

Obuah, while sympathising with the leadership of the PDP in Ikwerre LGA and the families of the victims, called on the police and other security agencies in the state, to wake up to their responsibility and ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act and the assassination

attempt on the immediate past publicity secretary of the party and Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Samuel Nwanosike, are apprehended and prosecuted.

He described the attack as ‘unwarranted, stupid and primitive’, saying that no opposition party worth its salt, would resort to violence and killing of innocent citizens it claims to be campaigning for their welfare.

“More shocking and devastating is the reaction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, who rather than show concern for the callous and cowardly act, retorted that the PDP should look inwards in search of the perpetrators of the act”.