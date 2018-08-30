– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Fake News and the oga at the top
30th August 2018 - Ekiti poll tribunal: Fayemi, APC hire 35 lawyers for defence
30th August 2018 - Restructuring: APC, Presidency lied to Nigerians – PDP
30th August 2018 - Saraki consults Jonathan in Abuja
30th August 2018 - Convert FMC Umuahia to Teaching Hospital, Kalu tells FG
30th August 2018 - 2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for president
30th August 2018 - The Saraki saga
30th August 2018 - Give us fishing vessel, fishermen appeal to FG
30th August 2018 - Sit-at-home: ANENYO appeals to IPOB to toe peace path
30th August 2018 - Enugu pensioners drum support for Ugwuanyi
Home / National / 2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for president
SARAKI

2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for president

— 30th August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Northern Youths for Peace and Security NYPS, yesterday endorsed  Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  as their “choicest” candidate for the number one seat in the country in the forthcoming  general elections.

The leader of the group, Salisu Magaji,  disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State,  after a meeting with key northern youths. 

Magaji said that the decision of the group was based on its conviction that the present leadership in the country had failed woefully and Saraki is the most credible person with what it takes to salvage Nigeria from its present abysmal state.

READ ALSO Give us fishing vessel, fishermen appeal to FG

The peace ambassador insisted that Saraki’s track records as the Kwara State governor and his mature handling of the senate as  president has made him a highly coveted candidate that the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Nigerians generally should trust with the mandate to save the nation.

“Gentlemen of the press. We are here as the Northern Youths for Peace and Security to endorse president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as our choicest candidate for the president of Nigeria in 2019.

“We can not shy away from the fact that this country has suffered so much in all ramifications as a result of bad governance. 

“The economy is in a very bad shape and the lives of Nigerians have become cheaper than a bag of rice in the market. We are greatly divided along tribal and religious lines and this polarization has dealt us big blows both on the local and international scenes.

“It is, therefore, very important that we elect a very credible leader to take us back to the path of progress and development. 

“Saraki has proven himself a very competent and highly detribalized person who can effectively command proactive followership. 

“His track records as the governor of Kwara State and as the senate president are here with us. That is why we have united to endorse him and urge him to come out for the presidency of this great country for the 2019 general elections.

“We urge the PDP and all good people of Nigeria to join in this train of change to bring in a tested and trusted leader so that he can bring in his wealth of experience and goodwill to bear in providing the much needed development that would reposition us on the path of progress.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th August 2018 at 8:08 am
    Reply

    Any northern native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI TRIBUNAL

Ekiti poll tribunal: Fayemi, APC hire 35 lawyers for defence

— 30th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, filed his defence to the petition by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka. In the 2,558-page defence with over 3,000 documents as exhibits, Fayemi declared that he won the gubernatorial poll of July…

  • RESTRUCTURING

    Restructuring: APC, Presidency lied to Nigerians – PDP

    — 30th August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, said  comments by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dismissing the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the nation, if voted into power, has confirmed that the ruling party lied to Nigerians, just to win the 2015 general elections. The…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki consults Jonathan in Abuja

    — 30th August 2018

    …Gets kudos on NASS leadership Former President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for the firm and progressive leadership he has provided for the National Assembly. Jonathan, who spoke yesterday, when Saraki paid him a courtesy visit at his Maitama Office, in Abuja, said the tremendous support being enjoyed…

  • HOSPITAL

    Convert FMC Umuahia to Teaching Hospital, Kalu tells FG

    — 30th August 2018

    Okey Sampson and Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the Federal Government to convert the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, to a teaching hospital. Kalu, who made the call after having his medical check up at the FMC, Umuahia, said the facility…

  • SARAKI

    2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for president

    — 30th August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Northern Youths for Peace and Security NYPS, yesterday endorsed  Senate President, Bukola Saraki,  as their “choicest” candidate for the number one seat in the country in the forthcoming  general elections. The leader of the group, Salisu Magaji,  disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State,  after a meeting…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share