Give us fishing vessel, fishermen appeal to FG
NUFAS

Give us fishing vessel, fishermen appeal to FG

30th August 2018

Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Nigeria Union of Fishermen and Seafood Dealers (NUFAS), has called on the Federal Government to assist its members by providing them with fishing vessels and trawlers in order to boost their business across the country.

Rising from a meeting chaired by its National President, Sani Usman Rilwan, in Kaduna, NUFAS reminded the government of its proposals and letter to the office of the President and the Minister of Agriculture on the need for the government to come to its aid.

Rilwan said the union which has over 15 million registered members across the country decided to cry out to government to look into its plight in order for the union to boost sufficient food supply in the country.

The union also said, there is need for the Federal Government and state governments to look into the plight of fishermen and seafood dealer by ‘’assisting them to obtain fishing vessel at reasonable costs to enable them continue to add to the economy of the nation from their trade.

“We want the Federal Government to assist us and connect the union with investors to partner and purchase all needed tools including trawlers and vessels for us.

“We also want governments to build modern fish market in their respective states for food security and revenue generation,” he said.

Coordinators from the six geopolitical zones of the country and some national executive members were in attendance, at the meeting.

The union, which has many cooperatives society has been existing for more than 30 years as a registered organization.

He, appealed to members to rally round the union to make it withstand hard times, just as he noted that majority of the members have not done enough to assist the union.

