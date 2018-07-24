Fred Itua, Abuja

Barring any last minute change, the National Assembly complex, which houses the Senate and the House of Representatives, may be shut by security operatives.

It was learnt last night that lawmakers, who may likely announce their defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties, might be prevented from gaining access into the two chambers.

Daily Sun had exclusively reported, last week, that plans were underway by aggrieved members of the Green and Red Chambers to defect from the ruling APC.

Already, Senate President Bukola Saraki is expected to honour an invitation extended to him by the Police, in connection to Offa robbery attack in Kwara State.

Daily Sun has learnt that Saraki might approach a Federal High Court, on Tuesday morning, to secure an order and stop the Police from detaining him.

Details later…