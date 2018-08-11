– The Sun News
MUSWEN

2019: MUSWEN appeals to Muslims in South West to register, collect PVCs

— 11th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Prof. Dawud Noibi, on Friday, appealed to Muslims across Yorubaland, to get registered in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before it ends on August 17.

Speaking during a press conference in commemoration of the 10th year anniversary of the organisation held at the International Conference Centre, University or Ibadan, Prof. Noibi, also enjoined all Muslim  communities and organisations to mobilise all adult Muslims to fulfill the obligation, and those that have registered should collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) before the deadline.

The conference was attended by scores of Islamic leaders in the South West, including the president of MUSWEN and Deputy President-General (South), Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs  (NSCIA), Dr. Sakariyau Babalola.

Noibi’s words, “All Muslims in the South West Region and beyond that, as we brace for the forthcoming general elections in 2019, we have religious and civic obligation to actively participate in all the stages of the political process, either as competent candidates or as active and well-informed electorate.

READ ALSO: Teaching Hospital: 13 Ogun communities drag FMC, state govt. to court

“We must remember that all Nigerians,  irrespective of their religious, cultural and social backgrounds, have equal stake in the Nigerian project.

“We all have a duty in determining the direction that the nation takes as we work for a better future. Thus, working for the attainment of the unity, peace and progress of the nation is every citizen’s duty.

“As a result of this, all Muslims of voting age must see it as a duty for them to register to vote during the forthcoming elections and, to that end, collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), which guarantee them a freedom of choice during the elections.

“In light of the current political dynamics in the country, the exercise of this freedom is a privilege, which must not be taken lightly by any adult Muslim.

“It needs to be reiterated that the windows of opportunity for doing this is now limited as the registration exercise, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will close on Friday, August 17, 2018.

“Therefore,  those who are yet to register to vote or collect their PVCs must see it as a religious and civic obligation  to make genuine efforts to do so during the remaining days.

“Our people must be adequately educated about the need for them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the elections.

READ ALSO: Ekwunife condemns killing of Agulu indigene by Police

“Muslims must resist the temptation to partake in any form of electoral malpractice, we must all be guided by pristine Islamic values at all times.”

The MUSWEN boss also urged all Muslims aspiring to become candidates and probably win elections to public offices that they must “distinguish themselves as men and women of unblemished character and attestable competence.

“They must be ready to serve the nation in whatever capacity conscientiously and responsibly. They must be legacy-driven and work for the good of all.

“They must shun corruption and all acts that have hindered the nation’s progress. Above all, they must be ready to serve  as good ambassadors of Islam, being fully conscious of their ultimate accountability before Allah on Judgement Day.

“Against this background, MUSWEN  appeals to all Muslim  communities and organisations to mobilise all adult Muslims to  fulfill this obligation that we owe the Ummah and the nation.”

 

