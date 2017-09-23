2019: Katsina APC endorses Buhari, Masari for second term

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Citing what it described as Federal Government’s ‘resolute fight against corruption, war against insecurity, kidnappings, Boko Haram and armed banditry, among other issues, the Katsina State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The APC position was contained in a resolution after the party’s Executive council meeting led by its Chairman, Malam Shittu S. Shittu.

APC’s National Welfare Secretary, Ibrahim Masari, as well as Zonal Organising Secretary (North West), Abdulmanaf Muhammad Sidi attended the meeting.

In a resolution after the meeting, the party endorsed Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state, for a second term in office during the scheduled 2019 governorship election.

According to the resolution jointly signed by the APC state Chairman and Secretary Sani Ahmed, “the party fully supports all the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the star government led by Aminu Bello Masari.

“The party commends the Katsina State Governor for transparent administration, open-door policy and wonderful achievements recorded within the short period of two years of his administration in the areas of education, agriculture, health, water supply and infrastructural development and empowerment of the good people of Katsina State.