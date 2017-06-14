The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra
14th June 2017 - Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS
14th June 2017 - Aigbe Osano Chelsea 09053516290
14th June 2017 - Power sector needs whistle-blowers – Fashola
14th June 2017 - The Sun invasion: Call EFCC to order, NPAN tells FG
14th June 2017 - Budget: NASS has no right to inject new projects –Osinbajo
14th June 2017 - Presidents should not appoint INEC Chairmen –Jega
14th June 2017 - Obiano’s humane approach to leadership
13th June 2017 - Anti-Putin protests called ‘dangerous provocation’
13th June 2017 - 2017 budget to be partly financed by recovered loot – Presidential aide
Home / Cover / Politics / 2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

— 14th June 2017

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) declared, yesterday that the South East will not accept any position less than  a president of Igbo extraction in 2019.

They said this is the only solution to Biafra agitation in the zone.

The Igbo group stated this after  a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, and added that they have activated all machinery towards actualisation of the project.

A  communiqué  after the meeting insisted Ndigbo will no longer play second fiddle in Nigeria politics.

The communique,  signed by OYC Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, reiterated that, “it is Igbo president in 2019 or Biafra nation 2020.”

They described as “sheer injustice and hatred, a situation where no Igbo has been allowed to get close to the seat of power for decades whereas, other geo-political zones have been taking turns, either as military or civilian presidents.

“More annoying is the fact that the North, a major beneficiary in this direction has bluntly refused to heed the call for restructuring, which has been identified as panacea to the many socio-political problems plaguing the country.

“Besides, they have also not only continued to express disdain over the demand for Biafra by IPOB and MASSOB, but have also ordered Ndigbo out of the North, based on these agitations.

“Remember that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had urged Nigerians to beg Biafra agitators and only a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction will appease Igbo or Biafra agitation will be inevitable.

“If there is any conspiracy against a president of Igbo extraction, that will surely bring Biafra into existence. One now wonders why Ndigbo will continue to be treated in this manner.

“Two days ago, Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, re-echoed the fact that Nigeria is in a marriage. He was quoted as saying that our nation has been in marriage for a while now.

“Sometimes, there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement.  What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.

“It does appear from the above that Ndigbo have perpetually remained the sacrificial lamb to keep this forced marriage together. They have remained victims of an abusive marriage, often beaten, cheated by the husband.

“We have resolved, today, that this grave injustice cannot continue. It is Igbo presidency in 2019 with a vice president from the North or nothing.

“We are not ready, any longer, to be treated with levity and disdain in this country and, for that, we are calling on all Igbo sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora, to key into this project.”

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Igbo youths demand presidency or Biafra

— 14th June 2017

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) declared, yesterday that the South East will not accept any position less than  a president of Igbo extraction in 2019. They said this is the only solution to Biafra agitation in the zone. The Igbo group stated this after  a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, and added that…

Share

  • Abuja, Lagos record highest crime rate in 2016 –NBS

    — 14th June 2017

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos State reported a total of 58,566 crime cases in 2016. The NBS stated this in a crime statistics reported by Type and State in 2016 and posted on the bureau’s website yesterday in Abuja. According to the bureau, the FCT and…

    Share

  • Power sector needs whistle-blowers – Fashola

    — 14th June 2017

    Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on the Federal Government to extend its ‘whistle-blowing’ policy to the power sector, in a bid to curb energy theft. Fashola made the appeal in Enugu State, at the 16th Power Sector monthly meeting, sponsored by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, yesterday. The former Lagos…

    Share

  • The Sun invasion: Call EFCC to order, NPAN tells FG

    — 14th June 2017

    The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed grave concern over  Monday’s invasion of the corporate Head Office of The Sun Publishing Limited in Apapa, Lagos, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) with a call on the “Federal Government and all people of reason and goodwill to call the…

    Share

  • Budget: NASS has no right to inject new projects –Osinbajo

    — 14th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said the National Assembly lacks power to inject new projects or modify the 2017 budget. Osinbajo, who signed the 2017 budget into law on Monday, said the National Assembly only has the right to allocate funds for projects in the budgetary proposals submitted by the Executive…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share