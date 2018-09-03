Fred Itua, Abuja Governors of Rivers, Abia, Kaduna, Sokoto, Lagos and Ebonyi states, have been endorsed ahead of the 2019 general election.

The endorsement is coming from a non-governmental organisation, Re-Make Nigeria Group.

The governors are Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nasir El-Rufai, Aminu Tambuwal, Akinwunmi Ambode and David Umahi.

Making the announcement in Abuja, the group said the governors were selected because of people-oriented programmes and projects in their various states since they were elected in 2015.

Speaking on the selection of Wike, the founder of the group, Tom Obulu, said never in the history of River State has any governor commissioned projects that have had direct bearing on the people.

He said: “Never in the history of Nigeria has any governor commissioned an array of projects before an array of VIPs like Wike.”

Obulu said El-Rufai was crowned the most focused public administrator Nigeria ever had, “becoming the first governor to present his 2019 budget prioritising education.”