ELECTION

2019 election: Why APC, PDP’ll lose – Olawepo-Hashime

— 13th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, at the weekend, gave reasons why the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would be edged out in the 2019 general elections.

Olawepo-Hashim, at the maiden convention of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), in Abuja, explained that the APC-led Federal Government had destroyed the economy, noting that even during the civil war, the country’s economy was much better than it is today.

The entrepreneur, who is gunning for the office of the president on the platform of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) maintained that, “The APC is confused. The members do not have vision.

“The people who are leading them are not educated; they cannot really say where they are coming from in terms of the understanding of modern economy.

READ ALSO: Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

“Even when Nigeria had the civil war the country did not go through recession this much. So, the situation is disastrous, catastrophic and tragic,” he added.

He did not even spared the PDP as he described it as a “party of looters,” whose name reeks of corruption and bad governance.

He cited the gale of defections rocking the two dominant political parties as a total extinction from the political limelight awaiting both parties.

“The myriad of defection shows that they are not rooted. I am one of the founding members of PDP when it was a party of promise.

“I exited the party because it has become a party of looters that its members destroyed the country that nobody wants to associate with,” he said.

Newly elected chairman of ANN, Emmanuel Dania, promised to advance the political fortune of the party, however appealed with Nigerians to join hands with ANN to trounce the APC.

