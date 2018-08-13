– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
13th August 2018 - VAR introduced into Spanish football
13th August 2018 - FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
13th August 2018 - Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
13th August 2018 - ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019
13th August 2018 - Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi
13th August 2018 - Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win
13th August 2018 - Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity
Home / National / Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
SMUGGLING

Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

— 13th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has decried the high rate smuggling, stressing that it is stalling the production of homegrown food.

The Federal government noted that such a problem would continue to destroy the economy and widened the unemployment gap, if not promptly nipped in the bud.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who said this when he visited Governor Adekunle Amosun of Ogun State, identified the state as one that has badly affected by the problem of smuggling and appealed to the governor to do everything within his efforts to address the issue.

In s statement made available to Daily Sun by Lokpobiri’s Special Adviser on media, George Oji, he also admonished committed farmers not to be weighed down by the situation as government was committed to solving the problem.

The minister was quoted by the aide, “The Federal Government has a challenge of smuggling. All the efforts and achievements recorded, both in the fishery sector and in the rice sector, which we are doing excellently well will be reversed if we do not combat the issue of smuggling.”

READ ALSO: Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

“It has a whole lot of problems; it affects our daily existence as a country because today we have been able to create a lot of jobs through agriculture and if smuggling is allowed to continue, the likelihood is that that will be reversed, there will be lot more of social problems.”

The minister divulged that one of the measures put in place by the Federal Government to combat smuggling was the setting up of the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, which he said is working round the clock to ensure that the issue is arrested.

Besides, Lokpobiri stated that the Federal Government is doing everything humanly possible to ensure that Nigeria collaborate with the Republic of Benin, Niger and Chad to check this problem, stressing that, “it is why the President of Benin visited the President of Nigeria a few weeks ago.”

READ ALSO: FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries

In his remarks, Governor Ibikunle Amosun frowned at the dimension smuggling has taken, noting that, “we are not unaware of those challenges that smuggling poses to our agriculture and that is why we are insisting that all our porous borders should be closed.”

Amosun regretted that his state has the highest number of unmanned borders in the country and disclosed that he was already discussing with the Minister of Interior, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service as well as the Nigerian Customs Controller on ways of mitigating the problem both in the short and long term basis.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SMUGGLING

Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

— 13th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has decried the high rate smuggling, stressing that it is stalling the production of homegrown food. The Federal government noted that such a problem would continue to destroy the economy and widened the unemployment gap, if not promptly nipped in the bud. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural…

  • FISHERIES

    FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is partnering with the Ogun State Government to boost the production of fisheries, stressing that the current 1.1metric tonnes is not sufficient to meet the demands of Nigerians. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed this, at the weekend, when he commissioned…

  • FAROMBI

    Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

    — 13th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to…

  • FERTILISER

    Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

    — 13th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity. The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security. Executive…

  • OKOH

    Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share