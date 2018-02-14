2019 election: NCWD DG urges women to acquire PVCs

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, has called on Nigerian women to take full advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that INEC had on April 27, 2017, commenced the continuous voter registration exercise across the country.

The Commission had stated that it was availing all eligible Nigerians, 18 years and above who did not register in previous exercises, the opportunity to register at their convenience.

Ekpere-Eta, in a statement personally signed and made available to Daily Sun, in Abuja, reiterated the recent declaration of women supporting the country to be restructured, stating that obtaining the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) is the first step to correct the wrongs in the country by voting in the right candidates who would bring in a new Nigeria.

She equally stressed the need for girls who turn 18, this year, and other women who are qualified to vote, to make out time to register at INEC designated centres.

Ekpere-Eta maintained that women could only speak on developmental challenges that affect their communities such as corruption, unemployment and poverty, when they get registered and have with them their PVCs to vote those who can address the issues.

The NCWD Director-General further urged that women, especially those in the rural areas and the working class in urban centres, to prioritise obtaining the PVCs.

Ekpere-Eta, however, commended INEC for ensuring that the voter registration campaign hasn’t been disrupted.

She appealed to the Commission to look into removing the bottlenecks in the registration process, which has led to complaints by intending voters, adding that women, many of whom juggle the roles of contributor to the income of their families, as well as homemakers, are most affected by the delays in the registration process.

Her words, “From data obtained by NCWD, there has been a large turnout of women at registration centres.

“Nevertheless, there is still room for improvement in terms of the number of those who complete the process and obtain their PVCs.

“This appeal that women go out to get their names into the voters register is very important, judging by the fact that we women constitute about 50 percent of the country’s population and we have to invest in the future of our children by voting for preferred candidates for different positions at all levels of government.

“Women should always remember that they can only place the right individuals in office, using their PVCs,” Ekpere-Eta said.

Ekpere-Eta further explained that intending female voters have up to November to register to vote.

She cited Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), which states that the continuous voter registration exercise must be temporarily suspended, 60 days to the commencement of the next general elections scheduled for February 2019.