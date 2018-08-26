2019 Election budget: Include provision for Diaspora voting

A full eleven years and two general elections after that judicial declaration Nigerians in the Diaspora are still disenfranchised. Democracy must be predicted on the Rule of Law and the present National Assembly in line with its avowed commitment to the observance of the Rule should ensure that Nigerians in Diaspora are expressly accommodated in the provisions and budget for the upcoming 2019 general elections

Fortunately, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as presently constituted has always spoken out on the need to provide for and accommodate Diaspora voting and here is an opportunity to demonstrate its genuine commitment to this noble goal. Incidentally about 21 African countries and over 150 other nations in the world allow own citizens in the Diaspora to vote in the elections.