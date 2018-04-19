The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership
19th April 2018 - EIB, AfDB to support agriculture, business in Nigeria with $70 million
19th April 2018 - Kwara warring communities of Offa and Erin-Ile bury the hatchet
19th April 2018 - Edo: Truck and cab in head-on collision, 1 dead in accident
19th April 2018 - Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: 257 killed since January, says FG
19th April 2018 - Ekiti: Appeal Court freezes Governor Fayose’s accounts
19th April 2018 - Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel
19th April 2018 - Former Katsina Gov. Shema to be arraigned on N5.77b laundering charge
19th April 2018 - Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm
19th April 2018 - Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths
Home / National / Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership
Osinbajo Youth LEADERSHIP

Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership

— 19th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday challenged Nigerian youths to brace up for assuming political leadership of the country in the years ahead.

According to him, Nigerian youths must be be ready for the political offices they intend to occupy, pointing out that leadership positions are not automatic.

He gave the charge when he received a delegation of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement, which visited him in Abuja.

“It is true that young people are participating in every sphere of the economy and they are doing well, but they ended up there through one process of training or the other,” the Vice President said.

“Just like you have to train before you can become a pilot, so it is for politics.

“I think that whatever age a person chooses to run should not matter; what should matter is the preparedness of the person because elective positions require some skills.

“Most times people train to acquire other skills but not politics; that’s the way of democracy.’’

The Vice President said that there was need for youths to move up the ladder of leadership to prepare themselves for politics.

He recalled that at age 30, he served as a special adviser and was involved in pressure group activities before he became an Attorney-General and then, Vice President.

He stressed the need for Nigerian youths to have that kind of experience, adding that Nigeria did not need people who will just muzzle their way into positions.

Osinbajo said that issues of governance needed to be planned deliberately, adding that womens participation in politics and issues related to the girl-child need to be taken seriously and addressed. According to him, the women that should normally be participating in politics do not have the know-how.

He advocated for political education to put young people on a path to political participation.

Osinbajo lamented that democracy and elective offices in Nigeria usually centre on “corrupt people [who keep] coming into office because they have the resources.”

“These are the kind of people we have in elective offices; so, we need to raise the bar so as to get performance and competence,’’ he advised.

Osinbajo urged youths to challenge themselves with the big issues bedevilling the nation, pointing out the problem of corruption.

He again mentioned that many public officers have stolen public funds with impunity and short-changed ordinary citizens.

“Our budget is N7 trillion and if someone steals N1 trillion, how do we quantify it? If we don’t have serious advocacy around corruption, we are always going to be short-changed in the nation,” the VP observed.

He said that in a developing economy like Nigeria, there was need to put a high stock on competence and that the onus lay with the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement.

He urged Nigerian youths to join political parties, and be involved in pressure groups so that the nation could achieve development through youth activism.

“That way, youths will be able to carry the cause and address the bigger issues that affect the country,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Samson Itodo, said that the movement led by young people who would like to contribute to national development.

Itodo, who is one of the conveners of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Movement, said that one of the reasons for the movement was to advocate for the inclusion of youth in democratic governance.

He said that there was also the need for intergenerational dialogue between the young people and older citizens.

Itodo said that the quality of the electoral process ought to be enhanced in order to increase competition.

“Today we have been able to inspire some young people to run for elective positions; all over the world, there is a clamour for young rulers.

“What we do is not to clamour for elders to leave but that we have faith in our democracy and it has to be inclusive because youths have the capacity, competence and integrity to hold offices,’’ he said.

He called for an open political system that would accommodate young people, adding that it was a good thing that the National Assembly passed the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill.

Itodo appealed to the Vice President to support the Bill and expressed optimism that President Mohammadu Buhari would ascent to it.

He urged youths to join political parties and be ready for the political process leading to the 2019 General Elections, saying that “political power is not given, but taken”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo Youth LEADERSHIP

Osinbajo challenges youths to brace up for political leadership

— 19th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday challenged Nigerian youths to brace up for assuming political leadership of the country in the years ahead. According to him, Nigerian youths must be be ready for the political offices they intend to occupy, pointing out that leadership positions are not automatic. He gave the charge when…

  • World Bank Spring Meetings 2018 EIB financing Nigeria

    EIB, AfDB to support agriculture, business in Nigeria with $70 million

    — 19th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have agreed to support the creation of the new Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) to strengthen lending for business and agriculture investment in the country to the tune of $70 million. This was contained in a statement made available to…

  • OFFA ERIN-ILE bury the hatchet

    Kwara warring communities of Offa and Erin-Ile bury the hatchet

    — 19th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The people of Offa and Erin-Ile communities in the Offa and Oyun Local Government Areas of Kwara State have decided to end their age-old intercommunal conflict and forge ahead for mutual benefit, development and growth. The two neighbouring communities, who in the past had engaged in violent and bloody clashes, were brought…

  • Road ACCIDENT Edo State

    Edo: Truck and cab in head-on collision, 1 dead in accident

    — 19th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin A cab driver whose name was given as John Inebiomanor lost his life in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday. The incident occurred in Obarenren village along Benin-Siluko Road, close to Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. The accident involved an Audi saloon car, marked Edo BEN…

  • herdsmen-farmer CLASHES 257 killed since january

    Herdsmen/Farmer clashes: 257 killed since January, says FG

    — 19th April 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Federal Government of Nigeria has estimated that about 257 persons have been killed since January in the course of a spate of herdsmen clashes and violence in swathes of the country. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who quoted the figure in Katsina on Thursday, explained that…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share