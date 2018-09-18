– The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2018 - 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
18th September 2018 - Adeosun: The fall of a rising star
18th September 2018 - Angry APC supporters attack Zamfara gov’s convoy
18th September 2018 - PDP rakes in N918m from 140 presidential, governorship aspirants
18th September 2018 - FG smuggled Adeosun out of Nigeria – PDP
18th September 2018 - Tinubu, Ambode meet, keep mum on 2019 guber
18th September 2018 - Flooding: Bishop Nwokolo advises riverine communities to relocate
18th September 2018 - The friction over Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2018
18th September 2018 - Outsourcing Nigeria’s governance?
18th September 2018 - Osun: Picturing the future
Home / National / 2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases
POLITICAL CASES

2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases

— 18th September 2018

“It is extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded…”

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast-track hearing of political cases pending before them.

Justice Abdul Kafarati gave the charge, yesterday, at a special court session to herald commencement of the 2018/2019 legal year in Abuja.

The chief judge noted that speedy determination of such suits would enable political gladiators know their fate before the forthcoming 2019 general election.

“It is extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded without further waste of time to afford all candidates the opportunity to pursue their political ambitions.

READ ALSO: Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama

“Honourable judges before whom such cases are pending must endeavour to conclude them before the end of October, 2018.”

The CJ disclosed that he had issued a circular to his colleagues, and urged them not to grant any interim orders ex parte in any political cases brought before them.

He said by declining to grant such interim orders, “controversies in political cases can be reduced when the court takes a decision after hearing all the parties in the case.”

Justice Abdul Kafarati also advised his colleagues to deliver justice without fear of favour.

“It is, therefore, your duty that the society is moulded in accordance with the rule of law and the constitution.”

Reviewing the performance of the court in the outgoing year, the CJ said: “Statistics received from our various courts around the country show that between the end of the last legal year and July this year, the Federal High Court recorded 17, 076 new cases. 99, 796 cases were carried over from last year.

“The two sub-heads put together amount to 116, 842 cases for the period out of which 15,076 were disposed off. At the beginning of this legal year, we have about 191, 766 cases still pending in our courts,” and added that “the court has done extremely well in the discharge of its duties to the litigants and lawyers.”

Delivering an address on the occasion, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), represented by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr. Dayo Akpata, urged judges to always strike a balance between the personal rights of litigants and the overall good of the society.

The AGF noted that the Judiciary should play its role actively, as agent of social change and re-orientation “without necessarily sacrificing its core mandate of protecting the rights of all individuals and institutions in an efficient and human manner.”

Malami appealed to the Federal High Court authorities to exempt Federal Government agencies from default fees.

He also added that payment of the fees affects the government due to funding inadequacy and delay in release of budgetary allocations.

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICAL CASES

2019: CJ charges judges to conclude political cases

— 18th September 2018

“It is extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, has tasked judges of the court to fast-track hearing of political cases pending before them….

  • ANGRY APC supporters attack Zamfara gov’s convoy

    Angry APC supporters attack Zamfara gov’s convoy

    — 18th September 2018

    While the protesting aspirants and their supporters were coming into the town, they ran into the governor’s convoy and the angry mob descended on it Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The convoy of Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, was attacked at Lalan Roundabout, in Gusau, the state capital, when he was travelling to Kaduna,…

  • GOVERNORSHIP

    PDP rakes in N918m from 140 presidential, governorship aspirants

    — 18th September 2018

    A party source told Daily Sun that the PDP recorded more governorship aspirants in states currently controlled by the APC. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has realised about N918 million from the sale of presidential and governorship nomination forms for the 2019 general election. Sale of forms for the nomination of candidates…

  • OUT OF NIGERIA

    FG smuggled Adeosun out of Nigeria – PDP

    — 18th September 2018

    The APC has dismissed PDP’s claim that the ruling party and the presidency aided Adeosun’s movement out of Nigeria. Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of smuggling former minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, out of the country. READ ALSO: Adeosun jets out to London The PDP, in a statement…

  • TINUBU - AMBODE

    Tinubu, Ambode meet, keep mum on 2019 guber

    — 18th September 2018

    When it was his turn to speak, Ambode acknowledged Tinubu as the Jagaban and wondered whether he had anything to add after his mentor had spoken. Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met in public, in Lagos, yesterday; the first time since an alleged rift between them burst…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]