– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama
8th August 2018 - Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment
8th August 2018 - LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians
8th August 2018 - Doors open for Fede Valverde
8th August 2018 - Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference
8th August 2018 - Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President
8th August 2018 - Post-electoral violence: UN chief speaks with Zimbabwe’s president, opposition leader
8th August 2018 - NYSC bans corps members from unauthorised journeys
8th August 2018 - Delta communities demand revocation of road contract to firm
8th August 2018 - Ex-Abia gov, Orji Kalu’s son, Michael bags First Class in UK varsity
Home / National / Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama
POLITICIANS

Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama

— 8th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

A former President of Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Nigerians politicians are defecting across party lines in search of selfish political ambitions.

He urged Nigerian politicians to take advantage of the ongoing defection to heal ethnic, political and religious bitterness in the country.

Rev. Kaigama said this, on Tuesday, in Jos, during the 16th General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, held in Jos, Plateau State.

According to him, “Defection has become a much used word in the lexicon of contemporary Nigerian politics. Many forget that it is a negative word.

“How I wish it were all about a new breed of leaders who put people rather than themselves first.

“Nigerians are being consumed by violence, especially violence generated by hunger and youth unemployment. I should be happier if defection could bring about healing the wounds of ethnic, political, religious and terrorist acts, or bring about sincere reparation as in the case of Zacchaeus in Luke 19:8.

“Who, having realised he had cheated the people he was meant to serve, confessed to Jesus: “I will give half of my belongings to the poor, and if I have cheated anyone, I will pay him back four times as much”.

Rev. Kaigama wished that the defection of politicians in the country was a sudden realisation that those entrusted with political offices and politicians have dashed the hopes of most Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment

He lamented that after sixty years of independence, the country is still struggling to provide adequate social security, food security, and patriotic national identity.

Rev. Kaigama advised the church not to involve deeply in political battle ahead of 2019 general elections yet should not remain on the sidelines in the fight for justice.

Governor Simon Lalong vowed to support the growth of the church and said his administration is committed towards making live comfortable for the people.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLITICIANS

Politicians defecting for selfish political ambition, says Rev. Kaigama

— 8th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos A former President of Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Jos, Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Nigerians politicians are defecting across party lines in search of selfish political ambitions. He urged Nigerian politicians to take advantage of the ongoing defection to heal ethnic, political and religious bitterness in the country….

  • COURT

    Omisore’s candidacy: Court fixes Aug. 27 for final judgment

    — 8th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the state capital, has fixed August 27, 2018, for the final judgment on the suit challenging the candidacy of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate in the  September 22 governorship poll, Sen. Iyiola Omisore. Justice David Oladimeji announced this, on Tuesday, after listening to…

  • LRCN

    LRCN commences compulsory registration for trained Librarians

    — 8th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka With effect from the 2018/2019 academic session, the Library Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) will commence compulsory certification of trained Librarians at the point of graduation in order to boost the global competitiveness of Nigerian Librarians, Prof. Michael Afolabi, the Registrar of  LRCN has revealed. Prof. Afolabi, disclosed this at the University…

  • AYF CONFERENCE

    Anglican Primate, 20, 000 youths storm Anambra for AYF conference

    — 8th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka No fewer than 20,000 youths of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion would storm Awka, the Anambra State capital will, on Wednesday, for the 61st Annual National Bible Study Conference of the National Council of the Anglican Youth Fellowship (AYF) Nigeria. The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion ,…

  • DEPUTY PRESIDENT

    Igbo won’t undermine peaceful co-existence in Lagos – Uzoh, Ohanaeze Deputy President

    — 8th August 2018

    A free and fair election was conducted where Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene emerged the President while I became the Deputy President. Brown Chimezie Chief Vitus Chukwudubem Uzoh is the Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State. He speaks on the move to unite Ndigbo in the state ahead of next year’s election. With your inauguration attended…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share