2017 CAF Awards : Moses can end Nigeria’s 18-year wait -Amuneke

By Chidera Akalonu

Retired Nigeria International Emmanuel Amuneke has thrown his weight behind the nomination of Victor Moses in the 2017 CAF awards, saying the promising Nigeria footballer can end the country’s 18-year wait to produce another African Player of the Year.

Amuneke won the award in 1994 after helping Super Eagles pick the AFCON trophy in Tunisia with a brace against Zambia in the final.

He said Victor Moses has a good chance to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Victor Ikpeba (1997) and Nwankwo Kanu (1999) to join in the continental football hall of fame.

The former Zamalek of Egypt and FC Barcelona of Spain winger reckoned Victor Moses enjoyed a significantly remarkable 2016/2017 season good enough to land him the prestigious award.

“All the 30 players listed by CAF for the award individually deserve it because they are good”, started Amuneke when Scorenigeria.com called him up.

“Yes, there is Pierre Emerick- Aubemayang who plays for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon on the list.

“There is Senegal and Liverpool Sadio Mane and Mohammed Saleh of Egypt among others.

“But I believe Victor Moses is also a strong contender.”

“He did remarkably well for the Super Eagles and his club Chelsea, during the period.

“He scored goals for both club and country and at a point he was given a defensive role at Chelsea, indicating his versatility”.

William Troost Ekong is Nigeria’s second player on the 30-man list which will be reduced to three nominees before the award date, January 4, 2018, in Ghana.