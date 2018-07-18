– The Sun News
2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution
Bayelsa youths

2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution

— 18th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

–  Resolution within our mandate- Lawmaker

Two groups Southern Ijaw Progressive Union (SIPU) and Bayelsa Democratic Movement (BDM) have vowed to mobilize 2000 Bayelsa youths to stage a peaceful protest over moves by the Peoples Democratic Party led government in Bayelsa state to cripple the operations of Darlon Security Services.

 SIPU and BDM in a joint statement signed its Coordinators, Felix Inama, and Ndutimi Ayah respectively said the peaceful protest which is within the ambit of the law is to draw the attention of all sincere leaders of the Ijaw nation to moves to cripple the operations of a fellow Ijaw man and throw 4000 Ijaw youths currently being employed by the company into the labour market.

According to Inama, the resolution sponsored by Hon Bernard Kenebai in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly which seek to investigate operations of the company over allegations of criminal activities is a ruse as all the security agencies  including  Operation Delta Safe, Department of State Security, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps  can attest to the professional conduct of its employees and success of its operations which has led to the drastic reduction in crude oil theft.

 The statement read in part ”Between 2012 and 2015 when Hon Kenebai was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters was when Bayelsa state recorded the highest level of crude oil theft as he lacked the competence to handle the issue.

READ ALSO Operation light up Bayelsa: Dickson approves fund for repair of Angiama Sub-station

Darlon Security Services was engaged by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to work with security agencies and it has been able to curb the menace of crude oil theft which has made some people uncomfortable.

Now because of the 2019 elections the PDP wants to cripple the company operations based on trump up charges. Bayelsa youths would not allow it.

Some Bayelsa youths have made contact with the Police hierarchy to get the necessary approval to stage a peaceful protest and tell all lovers of Ijaw nation on the building tension in Bayelsa state with the activities of PDP politicians”

Meanwhile Kenebai has said there was nothing political about the resolution which he sponsored because the activities of the company are a threat to the people of Bayelsa state.

According to him communities such as Ondewari and Korokoresi have been at the receiving end of attacks by task force set up by the company and no responsible government can close its eyes to the continued impunity in those areas.

He urged the company to stop politics and come out to clear its names over allegations that it has gone out of its original mandate and inflicting pains, hardship and sorrow on the people of Southern Ijaw.

Bayelsa youths

2000 Bayelsa youths to protest against Bayelsa Assembly resolution

— 18th July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa –  Resolution within our mandate- Lawmaker Two groups Southern Ijaw Progressive Union (SIPU) and Bayelsa Democratic Movement (BDM) have vowed to mobilize 2000 Bayelsa youths to stage a peaceful protest over moves by the Peoples Democratic Party led government in Bayelsa state to cripple the operations of Darlon Security Services.  SIPU and…

