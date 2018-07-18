As part of the ‘Operation light up Bayelsa’, project of the state government, Governor Seriake Dickson has approved the release of fund to effect the immediate repair and modification of the Angiama Sub-station in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

This is in fulfilment of the promise the governor made, through the Chief of Staff of Government House, Yenagoa, Talford Ongolo, at the Southern Ijaw session of the recently concluded Town Hall meetings, in Oporoma, the headquarters of the local government area.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in approving the amount, Dickson explained that the repair and modification of the Angiama sub-station is to ensure Southern Ijaw council is not left out in the ongoing project of the government, to connect electricity to every nook and cranny of the state.

According to the statement, the governor, who expressed dismay over the manner the Angiama sub-station was vandalised and ravaged, assured the chiefs and people of the area that the government will do everything, within its powers, to ensure the urgent completion and operation of the sub-station, so that communities in Southern Ijaw council can be connected to the national grid.

Dickson used the opportunity to call on community leaders and youths across the state to be extra vigilant by protecting government’s investments and facilities in their domains, stressing that what happened at the Angiama sub-station could have been avoided, if the community leaders and the youths were vigilant and proactive.

He, however, commended the resolve of the Angiama community to take extra steps to ensure the security and safety of the project site, pointing out that the government’s developmental agenda for the state can only be realised with the support and co-operation of the people.