2 killed as train collides with danfo in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of two male adults, when a train hit a commercial bus, at Pen Cinema in Agege, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the agency received a distress call at 8.57a.m via the emergency toll free number.

Tiamiyu said that the call was pertaining to a passenr train that hit a parked commercial bus.

He said that the accident forced three of the hanging passengers to fell off the moving train.

“Unfortunately, two adult male lost their lives and were taken to the mortuary by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU).

“One adult sustained injuries and was transferred to Lagos State University