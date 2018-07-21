– The Sun News
2 killed as train collides with danfo in Lagos

— 21st July 2018

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of two male adults, when a train hit a commercial bus, at Pen Cinema in Agege, Lagos.

READ ALSO: 3 die in Lagos accident

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the agency received a distress call at 8.57a.m via the emergency toll free number.

Tiamiyu said that the call was pertaining to a passenr train that hit a parked commercial bus.

He said that the accident forced three of the hanging passengers to fell off the moving train.

“Unfortunately, two adult male lost their lives and were taken to the mortuary by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU).

“One adult sustained injuries and was transferred to Lagos State University

Teaching Hospital (LASUTH),” the LASEMA boss said.

He said that other agencies that responded at the scene of the accident include the Nigeria Police force (Railway Police Division), the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Others are the Civil Defence Corps, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), LASG Task force, LASG Fire Service (AGEGE Division), Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) OPS, MESA and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

Tiamiyu urged passengers to abide by the overall safety measures put in place before boarding a train.

He also urged residents to desist from hanging on a moving train to avoid unnecessary loss of lives in the state.

