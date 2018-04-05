3 die in Lagos accident

Tessy Igomu

Three persons were yesterday killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a pillar supporting a signpost fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. The accident, which occurred in the Ilasamaja axis of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, caused a traffic snarl.

The accident was caused by a speeding truck with registration number MEK 695 XA, which hit an overhead sign post and it subsequently fell on a commercial Coaster bus, which was picking passengers at the bus stop. It was gathered that the impact killed four passengers on the spot.

Among those killed by the felled signpost was one Odejayi Adebola, working with a marketing firm, whose colleagues were immediately alerted through the identity card found on him.

Immediately the accident occured, policemen from Ilasa Division and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were alerted and they arrived the scene to evacuate the injured to the hospital.

Confirming the accident, the general manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, said three persons died in the accident and seven people sustained injuries. He explained that the agency received a distress call via the emergency toll-free line 112/767, about the development.

“Unfortunately, seven victims (four adult female and three adult male) with severe injuries were rescued and stabilized by the agency’s officials and LASAMBUS and subsequently transferred to Mushin General Hospital for further treatment. Sadly, three adult male lost their lives and were later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to be transferred to the mortuary,” he said.

Tiamiyu urged motorist to ensure they drive within the approved speed limit, and also watch out for road signs and other impediments, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.