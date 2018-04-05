The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - 3 die in Lagos accident
4th April 2018 - Pope appoints Olawoore Coadjutor Bishop of Ilorin Diocese
4th April 2018 - Benue Assembly passes N190b Appropriation Bill for 2018
4th April 2018 - CD to Lai Mohammed: Include Chime, Obanikoro, Thomas, others on looters list
4th April 2018 - Zamfara killings: NAF deploys Special Forces to curb renewed attacks
4th April 2018 - Sokoto sets to enact law on internal revenue boost
4th April 2018 - NACA places local airlines under close surveillance to forestall accidents
4th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Stella Oduah challenges FG
4th April 2018 - FG to rebuild communities destroyed in farmers, herdsmen clashes – Osinbajo
4th April 2018 - Edo street sweepers protest 6 months unpaid salaries
Home / Cover / National / 3 die in Lagos accident

3 die in Lagos accident

— 5th April 2018

Tessy Igomu

Three persons were yesterday killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a pillar supporting a signpost fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. The accident, which occurred in the Ilasamaja axis of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, caused a traffic snarl.

The accident was caused by a speeding truck with registration number MEK 695 XA, which hit an overhead sign post and it subsequently fell on a commercial Coaster bus, which was picking passengers at the bus stop. It was gathered that the impact killed four passengers on the spot.

Among those killed by the felled signpost was one Odejayi Adebola, working with a marketing firm, whose colleagues were immediately alerted through the identity card found on him.

Immediately the accident occured, policemen from Ilasa Division and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were alerted and they arrived the scene to evacuate the injured to the hospital.

Confirming the accident, the general manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, said three persons died in the accident and seven people sustained injuries. He explained that the agency received a distress call via the emergency toll-free line 112/767, about the development.

“Unfortunately, seven victims (four adult female and three adult male) with severe injuries were rescued and stabilized by the agency’s officials and LASAMBUS and subsequently transferred to Mushin General Hospital for further treatment. Sadly, three adult male lost their lives and were later handed over to officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to be transferred to the mortuary,” he said.

Tiamiyu urged motorist to ensure they drive within the approved speed limit, and also watch out for road signs and other impediments, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

3 die in Lagos accident

— 5th April 2018

Tessy Igomu Three persons were yesterday killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a pillar supporting a signpost fell on a stationary commercial bus in Lagos. The accident, which occurred in the Ilasamaja axis of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, caused a traffic snarl. The accident was caused by a speeding truck with registration number MEK 695…

  • Pope appoints Olawoore Coadjutor Bishop of Ilorin Diocese

    — 4th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Catholic Pontiff, His Holiness, Pope Francis, has appointed Monsignor Paul Adegboyega Olawoore of the Catholic Diocese of Oyo as the Coadjutor Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin. Until his appointment by the Holy See, Olawoore was the Judicial Vicar and Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ogbomoso, and the Dean…

  • Benue Assembly passes N190b Appropriation Bill for 2018

    — 4th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly has passed an Appropriation Bill of N190.030 billion for the 2018 fiscal year, representing an increment of over N11 billion over the N178.3 billion that was presented to the Assembly by Governor Samuel Ortom, December, last year. Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Barr….

  • CD to Lai Mohammed: Include Chime, Obanikoro, Thomas, others on looters list

    — 4th April 2018

    Maria Ajogwu The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has described the recent release of alleged looters’ lists by the Federal Government as completely jaundiced by a sheer display of insincerity. The CD in a press release issued, on Tuesday, by its General Secretary, Comrade Ifeanyi Odili, lamented that the list omitted the names of former PDP…

  • Zamfara FORCES

    Zamfara killings: NAF deploys Special Forces to curb renewed attacks

    — 4th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed its special forces to Zamfara State to curb activities of renewed killings by bandits in that state. NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshall Adetokunbo Adesanya, said the Special Forces were specifically deployed to Gusau, the state capital, following the recent attacks…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share