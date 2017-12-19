The Sun News
Latest
19th December 2017 - Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness
19th December 2017 - Important Things to Consider Before Making an Investment
19th December 2017 - Secrets to succeed at job hunting in Nigeria
19th December 2017 - 4 Interesting Ways To Make Life Less Stressful
19th December 2017 - Umahi to pay severance allowances to Elechi’s appointees
19th December 2017 - Fayose opposes extension of Service Chiefs’ tenure
19th December 2017 - How to keep your bank account secure in Nigeria
19th December 2017 - Police partners Kanu Nwankwo to revive sports
19th December 2017 - Navy decorates first female Commodore from North
19th December 2017 - Restructuring’ll favour every part of Nigeria, says Awolowo-Dosunmu
Home / Cover / National / $1b insurgency funds: Ekiti LGAs sue FG, 36 govs

$1b insurgency funds: Ekiti LGAs sue FG, 36 govs

— 19th December 2017

 

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Sixteen local government chairmen in Ekiti State have sued the Attorney General of the Federation and governors of the 36 states over the approval of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account of the federation for the fight against insurgency.

The suit, No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 by the council chairman prays the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to declare that the approval of $1billion by the 36 state governors to purportedly execute the constitutional duty of the federal government, which has been sufficiently funded from the Federation Account, without the their consent is ultra vires, unlawful, null and void.

Post Views: 24
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. prince10 19th December 2017 at 10:33 pm
    Reply

    Show of shame from Ekiti State what a colossus childish behavior, that deter logic reasoning.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ozekhome to Magu: Jail serving minister to show anti-corruption seriousness

— 19th December 2017

  From Godwin Tsa, Abuja. Human rights lawyer and activist, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) ha challenged the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu that the best way to demonstrate that the government fights corruption is to arraign and jail a serving minister or any other officials indicted in the past…

  • Umahi to pay severance allowances to Elechi’s appointees

    — 19th December 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, Tuesday pledged to pay severance allowances of the appointees of his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, whom he served as his deputy. Umahi made the pledge during the civic reception held in his honour by the members of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state. He…

  • Fayose opposes extension of Service Chiefs’ tenure

    — 19th December 2017

    …Demands Ekiti share of Excess Crude money Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has described the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff as part of the script already written on the looting of the $1…

  • Police partners Kanu Nwankwo to revive sports

    — 19th December 2017

          From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police headquarters in Abuja has engaged the services of legendary football star, Kanu Nwankwo, to help revive its sporting glory which it said has deteriorated after the Atlanta Olympic of 1996. Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who made this known when he received Kanu, in…

  • Navy decorates first female Commodore from North

    — 19th December 2017

        From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Navy has decorated its first female Commodore from the northern part of the country Jamila Sadiq Malafa, with her new rank. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, who did the decoration, commended Malafa for achieving the feat just as he tasked her to rededicate…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share