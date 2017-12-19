$1b insurgency funds: Ekiti LGAs sue FG, 36 govs

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Sixteen local government chairmen in Ekiti State have sued the Attorney General of the Federation and governors of the 36 states over the approval of $1billion from the Excess Crude Account of the federation for the fight against insurgency.

The suit, No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 by the council chairman prays the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to declare that the approval of $1billion by the 36 state governors to purportedly execute the constitutional duty of the federal government, which has been sufficiently funded from the Federation Account, without the their consent is ultra vires, unlawful, null and void.