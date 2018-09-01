– The Sun News
ANAMBRA

19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra

— 1st September 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A young man, identified as Prince Chigozie, 19, reportedly committed suicide at Mmakwum village, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

It was gathered that the deceased was found dead, hanging himself in his room at Obosi.

His father, who raised the alarm when he saw the son’s hanging lifeless, called the police from Obosi station, who arrived and after taking photographs, brought down the body, took it to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the case was under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the dead.

In another development, the police have arrested five suspected kidnappers and child traffickers and rescued the victims.

The PPRO said that the suspects were arrested at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state, following an intelligence report, when the joint police vigilante patrol teams struck at their hideout to arrest the suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Emeka Nnoruo, 44; Ekene Obodoako, 27; Maduabuchi Ekwema, 25; Chika Obi, 28 and Eberechi Onyeghara, 14.

He said that the suspects allegedly conspired to kidnap five children – Ifeanyinchukwu Obiukwu, 3; Chigozie Emeka, 8; Chimaobi Emeka, 6; Chisom Emeka, 4 and, Onyiyechi Emeka, 3.

Mohammed said that the victims were rescued from the suspects and the case is under investigation after which suspects would be brought to book

