– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential
1st September 2018 - Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu
1st September 2018 - Mother of four sells day-old baby for N30,000 in Imo
1st September 2018 - Stand firm in defence of Nigeria’s democracy, Wike charges Saraki
1st September 2018 - Increasing public funding for HIV/AIDS
1st September 2018 - “Untouchable’ Serena on path for another U.S. Open crown, says Venus
1st September 2018 - 2019:  South-East/South-South youths endorse Saraki for President
1st September 2018 - Serena crushes Venus in U.S. Open showdown
1st September 2018 - UEFA president wants only one European bid for 2030 World Cup
1st September 2018 - Guardiola hopeful that City can rebound against Newcastle
Home / National / Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential
BADAGRY

Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential

— 1st September 2018

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the African Coconut Heritage Initiatives is set to host the 7th edition of the Coconut Heritage Festival tagged ‘AGUNKEFEST’ in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day as listed in the state’s calendar of cultural events released earlier in the year.

The event is scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Suntan Beach Front, Badagry.

A statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Arts & Culture, Mrs. Aramide Giwanson, said the objective of the celebration was to provide an avenue to create awareness on the array of invaluable economic, health and environmental benefits that coconut offers amidst cultural manifestation.

“In addition, the festival intends to draw global attention and to beam searchlight on Badagry division of the state and thereby showcasing its rich cultural and traditional values to attract both domestic and international tourists to the division.

READ ALSO: Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu

“The celebration is also in line with the state government’s vision and commitment to develop every division of the state, as well showcase its cultural and economic potential to the world,” she said.

Activities lined-up to celebrate the one-day programme, according to the statement, will start with a symposium in the morning on the theme of the celebration – “Harnessing Coconut Production for Economic Empowerment and Tourism Development in Lagos State,” which will be delivered by an authority in the coconut industry, Dr. Charles Aisagbonhi, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Institute of Oil Palm Research Benin, Edo State.

This will be followed up with a grand finale ceremony, where all stakeholders in the industry and coconut value chain will exhibit their products, and the day’s event will be rounded up with cultural displays and entertainment amongst different communities in the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development areas in the State.

The festival, which made its debut in 2009, is meant to annually celebrate coconut in reminiscence of the first coconut plantation in Nigeria established by the Roman Catholic Mission on the Topo Island in Badagry in 1876.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BADAGRY

Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential

— 1st September 2018

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with the African Coconut Heritage Initiatives is set to host the 7th edition of the Coconut Heritage Festival tagged ‘AGUNKEFEST’ in commemoration of the 2018 World Coconut Day as listed in the state’s calendar of cultural events released earlier in the year. The event is scheduled to hold on…

  • OSUN 2018

    Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu

    — 1st September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night, expressed confidence that the good foundation laid by Osun State governor, Rauf Aragbesola, will ensure the party retains power in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state. Tinubu spoke after the APC governorship candidate in the upcoming…

  • MOTHER

    Mother of four sells day-old baby for N30,000 in Imo

    — 1st September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A woman simply identified as Ifeoma residing at Umuezu, Ndegwu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State was on Thursday arrested by the police for allegedly selling her day-old baby boy at the sum of N30,000. It was learnt that her neighbours who were aware of her pregnancy became suspicious…

  • NIGERIA'S DEMOCRACY

    Stand firm in defence of Nigeria’s democracy, Wike charges Saraki

    — 1st September 2018

    Tony john, port harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to stand firm in defence of the country’s democracy and the rule of law. Governor Wike further declared that any attempt by Saraki to disappoint Nigerians in the face of tyranny and dictatorship by the APC led Federal…

  • SARAKI

    2019:  South-East/South-South youths endorse Saraki for President

    — 1st September 2018

    A coalition of South-East and South-South youth organisations, on Friday, after an emergency meeting, endorsed Senate President Bukola Saraki as their candidate for the presidency in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections. Leader of the group, Mr. Kenneth Oti, disclosed this at a press conference, in Owerri, Imo State, after a meeting with…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share